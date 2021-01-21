Corn prices rally following USDA reports

Following the release of a number of USDA reports on Jan. 12, commodity prices, notably soybeans, corn and wheat, all saw sharp increases. Corn jumped by as much as 5 percent that day, as did wheat and soybeans, which saw a jump of 4 percent.
“The big surprise in the USDA reports was the corn production,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University. “The 2020 corn crop was not as big as we originally thought, which was a surprise to the market. The yield was down more than the trade expected.”
In the report, USDA pegged U.S. corn production for the 2020-21 marketing year at 14.182 billion bushels (BB). The number missed the low end of the range of analysts’ estimates. The report also pegged corn ending stocks at 1.552 BB, down from 1.702 BB in December.
“In the soybean market we’re kind of at dangerous levels for carryover stocks. We’re not at record lows, but we’re very close,” Olson said. “Now in corn, we still have a ways to go. But the carryover stocks, the amount we have in the supply chain, is not as big as they had expected.”
Besides the USDA reports, corn is also being supported by strong demand, notably from China, which has made a number of big purchases of U.S. corn, “much larger than we typically see.”
“As a result we’ve seen a nice rally in corn, for both old crop and new crop – the stuff that’s still in the bins versus the stuff we plan to plant in 2021,” Olson said.
Olson explained that the big difference in soybeans is that about 50 percent of U.S. soybeans are used domestically and 50 percent is exported, so the export market is massive and a big player in pricing. For corn, he said, the export market is relatively small compared to ethanol and feed usage, so the big uses of corn are domestic, not international.
“What happens internationally is important because if that export market is really hot, that all of a sudden leaves less corn for domestic supplies,” he explained. “That’s probably what’s happening right now.”
Olson went on to explain that the weak link in the chain for corn is ethanol and the ethanol industry. Up until recently, he said, gasoline prices had been above ethanol prices, but now in the last month or so ethanol prices are starting to go above gasoline prices.
“We’ve seen a bit of a rally in crude oil, we’re seeing a bit of a rally in gasoline prices, so ethanol prices had to rise faster to try and keep some profitability so that the ethanol manufacturing will continue,” he said.
“As the corn market has gone up because of strong export sales and less bushels for domestic use, the ethanol market has now had to increase in price to help keep the ethanol producers in business,” he continued. “Right now corn is pulling ethanol higher. So the margins in ethanol, even though they’re slightly positive, they’re real paper thin. What’s happening now is corn keeps going higher and it’s actually pulling ethanol with it to try and maintain profit margins.”
Corn prices are also higher for the livestock industry, and while livestock producers don’t like higher feed prices, Olson noted that right now, with margins, they can still handle it.
There are still some profit margins in livestock, in particular poultry and pork, because the beef gets more complicated with the different production stages – cow/calf operations, feeder cattle industry, fat cattle, etc.
“When you look at profit margins for pork production and poultry production, the higher corn prices aren’t helping, but there’s still profitability in the margins,” he said. “What the corn market is trying to do is as prices go higher is they’re also trying to ration consumption. We found out the 2020 crop wasn’t quite as big as we thought, so the market is going to have to start rationing use a little harder, which means we have to raise prices to do that.”
The question going forward is how high can corn prices go? The answer, Olson said, depends on what is the weakest link in the chain. Which industry or which sector of corn consumption is going to start cutting back first?
“Usually, that’s the export market. Typically international buyers are more price sensitive than domestic buyers,” he said. “But, in today’s world, that’s really not the case. What we’re seeing is that the international market, specifically China, has a stronger appetite for U.S. corn than U.S ethanol. So right now it’s U.S. ethanol margins that are really being squeezed and it looks like they will be the first ones to start cutting back on their corn consumption. So the underlying question every farmer is asking is, how high will (prices) go? Well, it depends on the ethanol industry more than anything else.”
As of Jan. 19, March 2021 corn was at $5.26 on the futures for old crop corn. If a farmer delivered today to the elevator they would use $5.26 as a starting point on the futures market.
Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Jan. 19, the February cash price for corn was $4.84 per bushel and basis was -42 cents under. Olson noted at an elevator in Carrington, N.D., new crop December 2021 corn futures were at $4.55, but the basis is wider at -70 cents, so cash price delivered at harvest would be $3.85, which is the price farmers would be looking at right now for their crop budgeting.
The May 2021 futures price for old crop was listed at $5.29 and the basis was -6 cents under.
As for recommendations for producers, Olson feels there may be a little bit left in the corn market.
“To sell at this level, obviously your profitability should be there. Most farmers had pretty good yields and so selling at these levels is never a bad idea, but I don’t think we have quite seen the top of the corn market yet,” he said. “I think there’s still some more concern about the size of Argentina’s corn crop because Argentina is a major corn exporter.
“And really about how deep is that demand base from China? China has been such an aggressive buyer of U.S. corn … and I think (China is) signaling that they still have a pretty good appetite for U.S. corn, so that might last a little longer,” he concluded.