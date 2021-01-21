Corn prices rally following USDA reports

Following the release of a number of USDA reports on Jan. 12, commodity prices, notably soybeans, corn and wheat, all saw sharp increases. Corn jumped by as much as 5 percent that day, as did wheat and soybeans, which saw a jump of 4 percent.

“The big surprise in the USDA reports was the corn production,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University. “The 2020 corn crop was not as big as we originally thought, which was a surprise to the market. The yield was down more than the trade expected.”

In the report, USDA pegged U.S. corn production for the 2020-21 marketing year at 14.182 billion bushels (BB). The number missed the low end of the range of analysts’ estimates. The report also pegged corn ending stocks at 1.552 BB, down from 1.702 BB in December.

“In the soybean market we’re kind of at dangerous levels for carryover stocks. We’re not at record lows, but we’re very close,” Olson said. “Now in corn, we still have a ways to go. But the carryover stocks, the amount we have in the supply chain, is not as big as they had expected.”

Besides the USDA reports, corn is also being supported by strong demand, notably from China, which has made a number of big purchases of U.S. corn, “much larger than we typically see.”

“As a result we’ve seen a nice rally in corn, for both old crop and new crop – the stuff that’s still in the bins versus the stuff we plan to plant in 2021,” Olson said.

Olson explained that the big difference in soybeans is that about 50 percent of U.S. soybeans are used domestically and 50 percent is exported, so the export market is massive and a big player in pricing. For corn, he said, the export market is relatively small compared to ethanol and feed usage, so the big uses of corn are domestic, not international.