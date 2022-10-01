Crush plants start to roll out new crop contracts for sunflower

With the 2022 sunflower harvest yet to start, nearby prices at the crush plants were unchanged in late September. The crush plants, however, were already looking ahead to the 2023-24 crop year by coming out with new crop contracts.

“The Cargill West Fargo crush plant has rolled out its 2023-24 new crop cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the Sept. 26 NSA newsletter. He noted that NuSun cash was posted at $25.90 and a new crop contract with an AOG was listed at $24.90. High-oleics are $27.15 cash and $26.15 with an AOG.

Something else Sandbakken said producers should consider when looking at new crop prices are the oil premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower.

“Sunflower is the only oilseed that pays premiums for oil content above 40 percent. Considering oil premiums that are offered at the crush plants on oil content above 40 percent at a rate of 2 percent price premium for each 1 percent of oil above 40 percent; this pushes a contract with 45 percent oil content gross return 10 percent higher per hundredweight,” he said.

This means a contract of $24.90 with an AOG clause increases to $27.40, and the $27.15 cash contract moves up to $29.90.

As of Sept. 26, old crop NuSun prices were listed at $25.70 per hundredweight for delivery in both October and November at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D. At the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., the October and November delivery price was $25.65.

Prices for high-oleic sunflower at Cargill in West Fargo were posted at $26.90 per hundredweight for delivery in October and November. At ADM in Enderlin, posted bids of $26.70 for October and November delivery.

Elsewhere in North Dakota, Pingree was offering $26.20 and Hebron was offering $25.50 for October/November delivery of high-oleic sunflower.

Looking ahead, Sandbakken said the market and growers will continue to watch crop progress and the weather.

“The weather forecast for the next two weeks continues to predict above normal temperatures and drier than normal moisture conditions in the sunflower growing region. This bodes well for crop dry down as the sunflower crop continues to mature at a rapid rate,” he said.

In the South, he noted that in Texas sunflower harvest is progressing at a pace that is ahead of the five-year average.

He also noted that traders were expecting sunflower stocks to be down from a year ago and below the five-year average in the USDA Grain Stocks report that came out Sept. 30. USDA will give its first estimate of 2022 sunflower production in October.