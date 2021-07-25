Durum market enjoys ‘explosive’ week for prices

The durum crop has continued to see deterioration under the extreme heat and dry conditions in July, and as a result, durum prices have rocketed upward.

“We’ve had an explosive week in durum prices that many producers had been hoping for or anticipating since the crop went in the ground,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Prices have rallied $1.50 a bushel in a matter of days and almost $2 since the first part of July. We’re at $11 cash bid at some locations in North Dakota and Montana, while others are down at around $10.50.”

Peterson said what’s driving the rally is growing concern about availability of supplies in both nearby and deferred positions. There’s not a lot of buying or selling at those levels, but just a lot of anticipation that producers are going to be pretty tight holders and the Canadian crop has shrunk about 20-25 percent in production potential since late June.

Also, the initial USDA yield forecast for the U.S. durum crop was surprisingly low in the minds of a lot of analysts and seemed to raise some new concerns for the 2021 crop. On a national level, USDA is projecting U.S. durum yields to be 25.8 bushels per acre, down from 41.4 bushels a year ago. Yields in North Dakota and Montana are both estimated at 22 bushels per acre, which compares to last year’s average of 39 bushels.

With the smaller planted acreage and lower yield estimates, that takes potential U.S. durum production to 37 million bushels (MB) total, which would be the smallest U.S. durum crop in 50 years and 30 percent below industry expectations.