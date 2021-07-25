Durum market enjoys ‘explosive’ week for prices

The durum crop has continued to see deterioration under the extreme heat and dry conditions in July, and as a result, durum prices have rocketed upward.
“We’ve had an explosive week in durum prices that many producers had been hoping for or anticipating since the crop went in the ground,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Prices have rallied $1.50 a bushel in a matter of days and almost $2 since the first part of July. We’re at $11 cash bid at some locations in North Dakota and Montana, while others are down at around $10.50.”
Peterson said what’s driving the rally is growing concern about availability of supplies in both nearby and deferred positions. There’s not a lot of buying or selling at those levels, but just a lot of anticipation that producers are going to be pretty tight holders and the Canadian crop has shrunk about 20-25 percent in production potential since late June.
Also, the initial USDA yield forecast for the U.S. durum crop was surprisingly low in the minds of a lot of analysts and seemed to raise some new concerns for the 2021 crop. On a national level, USDA is projecting U.S. durum yields to be 25.8 bushels per acre, down from 41.4 bushels a year ago. Yields in North Dakota and Montana are both estimated at 22 bushels per acre, which compares to last year’s average of 39 bushels.
With the smaller planted acreage and lower yield estimates, that takes potential U.S. durum production to 37 million bushels (MB) total, which would be the smallest U.S. durum crop in 50 years and 30 percent below industry expectations.
“There’s still potential for yields to go up in August and September if we get some favorable weather as the durum crop is later, but the recent heat has really changed the crop in key regions,” he said. “But again, as with spring wheat, is production going to change significantly even with higher yields, because now USDA is understating the level of abandoned acres. The numbers are what they are and they were on the surprisingly smaller side in the initial USDA estimate.”
Another part of what’s driving the rally may be a few buyers trying to test the market and find a value where they can get some further coverage from producers.
“(Producers are) very bullish on prices. They’re probably not in a need to sell from a cash flow perspective because of the recent payments related to COVID recovery, and the markets have been strong on a lot of other crops produced in 2020. So it’s a matter of whether producers feel prices have peaked – then we may see some further selling,” he said.
But until the Canadian situation is more stabilized and the U.S. 2021 production is more known, Peterson feels producer selling may be somewhat limited.
U.S. domestic mills are claiming that pasta companies are covered out through the end of the year.
“They’re probably not going to see a lot of new buying from pasta companies at these price levels, but at some point pasta companies are going to have to step in and start getting some coverage from January 2022 forward,” he said. “I think with the strong run up in the market in such a short amount of time, in my mind I don’t think the level of coverage is as extended as the industry is portraying. We’ll see what happens if some buyers begin to panic a bit about availability.”
What’s driving the recent elevation of crop concerns in the durum market is the very quick decline in Montana’s crop prospects as well as in Canada. The extreme heat, triple-digit temps, shallow rooted crops and also grasshoppers have been a big problem in those two areas.
The current crop rating in Montana is 76 percent poor-to-very poor with just 16 percent rated in good-to-excellent condition. In North Dakota, about 38 percent is rated poor-to-very poor and 33 percent good-to-excellent. Even though slightly better, the North Dakota crop is still going to be a below average yielding crop. How much below will be determined by the current week of temps being forecast right now and if it shakes any rain loose.
“Those are the concerns. It’s really supply concerns that are really driving prices right now,” he said. “Demand will be rationed at these higher price levels. Not all markets are going to pay $11 a bushel or more to get durum delivered to them. If you run the numbers based on a 37 million bushel crop, even with a notable cutback in demand, ending stocks next year will be our second tightest in a number of years. That’s not a record level, but getting down there to very tight levels.”
USDA is also cutting U.S. durum export projection levels down to 15 MB, a 13 MB decrease from the 2020 level of 28 MB. USDA is also projecting a record import level of 60 MB, which would be 62 percent higher than a year ago.
“Both projections were based on that 20 percent higher Canadian crop. Obviously a lot of our imports come from Canada and that’s probably going to be suspect going forward if there has been as much yield loss in the Canadian crop as many analysts fear,” he said.
“As far as exports, some buyers will go to Mexico or parts of Europe to cover their export shortages coming out of Canada. But U.S. exports may also not be down as much as anticipated,” he continued.
“It’s been a good early part of July from a price perspective for producers, although it’s probably quite concerning for customers in terms of the quick market run up. The big unknown is still if the crop is still as bad as USDA is projecting, or are we going to have a bigger crop once the combines start rolling?”