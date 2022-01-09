Durum market holding stable as 2022 begins

The last few days of 2021 were bitterly cold, as were the first couple days of 2022, but that didn’t matter to the durum market as prices remained steady with the higher values near $16.

“We got over the holiday season, which was a slower period for mills, and, on a positive note, prices have been holding stable in the $15.50-$16 a bushel range,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “I guess we’ll see where we go in early 2022.”

Peterson pointed out that the market is still anticipating some greater demand from Italy, as well as other parts of Europe and North Africa in 2022. Through the last part of 2021, he noted that a lot of those bigger buyers were able to work through their domestic supplies.

“There were some other non-typical durum sellers who were able to fill the market voids,” he said, adding that Mexico, a traditional exporter, also had some durum on the market.

“And now, as we head into 2022, the situation in Italy is becoming tighter as they’ve kind of worked through their domestic supplies,” he continued. “A lot of people feel it’s just a matter of when they’ll have to come into the market, not if, prior to their new crop availability, which wouldn’t be until June/July. But so far they’ve held tight and haven’t really stepped forward.”

On a positive note, the U.S. domestic durum market has also been holding steady even as other wheat markets have seen prices erode by about 30-50 cents a bushel.