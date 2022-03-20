Durum market lackluster ahead of spring

Although durum prices remain in double figures, the market itself has been less than stellar.

“Durum continues to be a lackluster market. It's stayed very tranquil over the last couple weeks when we've seen pretty extreme volatility in the other wheat markets and corn and soybeans,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Time will tell whether that's a positive or whether it works against durum, and it kind of loses its luster to pull acres in 2022 if it doesn't keep pace with the strength, albeit with volatility, that we’ve seen in the other markets.”

Current bids for old crop durum range around $13 locally and seems to catch most bids for nearby durum. New crop durum is at $10 a bushel. Although there may be some higher bids being offered, Peterson noted they’re just not posted or they’re not as transparent.

Looking at nearby durum bids, he pointed out that spring wheat was $9.50 to close to $10 as of March 14.

“(That’s) certainly not equal to durum, but when we look at new crop position – the harvest 2022 period – there are some $9.50 bids for spring wheat cash. So when you compare that to $10 durum, I think spring wheat wins out,” he said. “We’ll see if we get more market action from the durum industry to try to incentivize acres for 2022.”

As for why the market is being a bit lackluster, it’s because most mills and end-users appear to be covered for the near-term. How deep that is and how long it lasts, time will tell. Peterson suspects there will have to be some kind of push to come in and cover prior to the June timeframe.