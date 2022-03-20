Durum market lackluster ahead of spring

Although durum prices remain in double figures, the market itself has been less than stellar.
“Durum continues to be a lackluster market. It's stayed very tranquil over the last couple weeks when we've seen pretty extreme volatility in the other wheat markets and corn and soybeans,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Time will tell whether that's a positive or whether it works against durum, and it kind of loses its luster to pull acres in 2022 if it doesn't keep pace with the strength, albeit with volatility, that we’ve seen in the other markets.”
Current bids for old crop durum range around $13 locally and seems to catch most bids for nearby durum. New crop durum is at $10 a bushel. Although there may be some higher bids being offered, Peterson noted they’re just not posted or they’re not as transparent.
Looking at nearby durum bids, he pointed out that spring wheat was $9.50 to close to $10 as of March 14.
“(That’s) certainly not equal to durum, but when we look at new crop position – the harvest 2022 period – there are some $9.50 bids for spring wheat cash. So when you compare that to $10 durum, I think spring wheat wins out,” he said. “We’ll see if we get more market action from the durum industry to try to incentivize acres for 2022.”
As for why the market is being a bit lackluster, it’s because most mills and end-users appear to be covered for the near-term. How deep that is and how long it lasts, time will tell. Peterson suspects there will have to be some kind of push to come in and cover prior to the June timeframe.
One thing that’s worked against durum on the demand side, he noted, is that pasta plants in the U.S. and domestic mills have run into significant supply chain issues, including difficulty getting packaging materials, some worker shortages, and difficulty getting trucks to move the product. Also, on the rail end, there have been some periodic shortfalls.
“So that’s all kind of throttled back production at the pasta plants which, in turn, means less demand from the mills, which leads to less pull from the country level. So hopefully that will straighten itself out,” he said.
Looking at USDA’s March supply and demand report, domestic use was pegged at 77 million bushels (MB), which would be the second-lowest in the last 10 years. Compared to last year when domestic food use was 88 MB, which was an all-time record, this year is a pretty dramatic decline in durum food use. Peterson said that part of that is mills substituting some spring wheat in products in where they can, and the other is just not being able to keep product moving out to the store shelves.
“They realize they’ve missed some demand, but hopefully we can get these supply chain issues cleared up and see some better pasta pull going forward,” he said.
Other factors included in the supply and demand report, USDA kept imports at 40 MB, half of which is pasta imports coming in and the other half is projected durum from Canada for grinding. That’s near the five-year average, but up from 37 MB a year ago.
“We’ll see if that holds. Regarding the imports from Canada, while higher than a year ago, it’s a little suspect whether they reach that level,” he said.
The next big report for the market is the upcoming Planting Intentions Report, which will come out March 31. The survey of producers was taken the first part of March.
“Every year there are some variables that come into play that make the report something more to react to rather than to hold firm going into the year,” he said. “But, obviously with the volatility we’ve seen in corn and especially the bread wheat markets in early March, it will be interesting to see what those numbers show. Are durum acres going to be higher? If so, to what level?”
He added that there are still some early estimates that point to lower durum acres even though we’ve seen some very strong prices through the winter.
“It’s all tied to what's happening with other crops. Other crops have made a more aggressive bid for 2022 acres,” he said. “Spring wheat has had a pretty good rally since the first part of March.”
Another report due out March 31 is the updated stocks on hand as of March 1. USDA is projecting almost no change in ending inventories for June of 2022 vs. June of 2021, even with the smallest crop since 1961. If USDA comes in with numbers that are less than expected, that could be a factor that could help bring more life back into the durum market.
“So far, U.S. domestic demand has been disappointing,” he said.
Looking at export sales, Peterson explained the price premium for U.S. and Canadian durum has really limited sales into Europe and also North Africa. The U.S. has 7 MB of shipments and sales on the books vs. 25 MB a year ago.
“A concerning factor going forward, is we only have 700,000 bushels on the books remaining left to be shipped this marketing year. A year ago we had nearly 6 million, so we’re definitely going to need to see some new demand come in during the April/May time frame,” he said.
Recent tenders that have come from Algeria and Tunisia were at $17 per bushel (U.S.) delivered.
The U.S. does have sales on the books to some key buyers, including Italy, Algeria, Spain, Guatemala, Panama, Mexico and Japan, it’s just that those volumes are all lower than typical.
Canada’s market has also been weaker during February. Their cash prices to producers are down to $15-$15.50 (Canadian). New crop bids are down around $12, so not much different than the U.S. market.
Canadian exports in the August/January period totaled 48 MB. That compares to 110 MB a year ago, a decline of 56 percent. By region, their exports to the U.S. are only 6.5 MB to date, but that’s double what they were a year ago, which was a fairly small number. Peterson expects that Canada will probably need to get close to 20 MB in sales to the U.S. to meet USDA’s projection.
Canada, he noted, has had good demand from Japan and Venezuela, but similar to the U.S., they’re seeing about a 70 percent decline into Italy and about a 50 percent decline into Morocco.
Looking ahead to the 2022 crop, early speculation out of Canada is indicating a 9 percent increase in durum acres, which would take them back up to about 6 million acres. The early estimates were prior to the bread wheat rally in early March. There are other estimates that call for an increase of just 3 percent. Canada’s planting survey results won’t come out until the end of April.
Looking at the world durum crop, Peterson said the European Union crop is expected to be about 5 percent larger and the French crop, right now, is in very good shape. But where a lot of the world focus is going to be in North Africa, in particular Morocco, which had its driest period in 30 years.
“Any further rains will likely be too late to benefit the crops, so Morocco is going to need more durum imports this year,” he said. “Algeria has been catching some spotty rains, so we’ll see what happens.”
For the U.S., the market will get a first glance at potential durum acreage when the Planting Intentions Report comes out the end of March. Back in December/January, a 10 percent increase seemed reasonable, but that’s been pared back of late.
“We’ll see whether acres show that producers do intend to plant more durum acres this spring or not,” he said.
“The big thing for both the world and U.S. and Canadian producers, is what type of demand recovery we are going to see going into this next year. The shortage of supply, the high prices, supply chain issues all have worked to probably cut demand more than expected. Hopefully we’ll see a recovery in both international and U.S. domestic demand as we go into the 2022 crop year,” he added.