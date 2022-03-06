Durum market less volatile than spring wheat, corn

While the spring wheat and corn markets are seeing more volatility in reaction to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the durum market has not been impacted as much and is relatively quiet in comparison.

“Durum is a little quieter, and is definitely more isolated from the current events taking place in Ukraine, but those aren’t major durum producing regions,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

Russia and Ukraine combined account for 25-30 percent of total world wheat exports.

Ukraine is also a very large exporter of corn, accounting for about 10-15 percent of the world’s corn exports. That’s why the conflict impacts those markets more so than durum.

Although more quiet, the durum market is still experiencing strong prices with a lot of cash bids around $13, although there are a few lower, down closer to $12. The prices are similar to what they’ve been the last few weeks.

“For durum, really, it’s the same story. On the domestic side, pasta manufacturers are still buying hand to mouth, they’re waiting to extend any coverage until it’s needed or until they see some potential price breaks,” she said. “There are still some logistical issues due to weather and other factors that have slowed down pasta production a little bit. At this time, there’s really no incentive for them to buy.”

Olson also pointed out that U.S. durum exports haven’t seen much improvement either, although they’ve inched up a little with some small sales. Total sales now stand at 6.2 million bushels (MB). The “good news” is the majority of those have shipped and are on the books and done. There’s about 700,000 bushels yet to be shipped.