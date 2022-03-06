Durum market less volatile than spring wheat, corn

While the spring wheat and corn markets are seeing more volatility in reaction to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the durum market has not been impacted as much and is relatively quiet in comparison.
“Durum is a little quieter, and is definitely more isolated from the current events taking place in Ukraine, but those aren’t major durum producing regions,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.
Russia and Ukraine combined account for 25-30 percent of total world wheat exports.
Ukraine is also a very large exporter of corn, accounting for about 10-15 percent of the world’s corn exports. That’s why the conflict impacts those markets more so than durum.
Although more quiet, the durum market is still experiencing strong prices with a lot of cash bids around $13, although there are a few lower, down closer to $12. The prices are similar to what they’ve been the last few weeks.
“For durum, really, it’s the same story. On the domestic side, pasta manufacturers are still buying hand to mouth, they’re waiting to extend any coverage until it’s needed or until they see some potential price breaks,” she said. “There are still some logistical issues due to weather and other factors that have slowed down pasta production a little bit. At this time, there’s really no incentive for them to buy.”
Olson also pointed out that U.S. durum exports haven’t seen much improvement either, although they’ve inched up a little with some small sales. Total sales now stand at 6.2 million bushels (MB). The “good news” is the majority of those have shipped and are on the books and done. There’s about 700,000 bushels yet to be shipped.
“As we know, it’s a far cry from where we were a year ago when we had sold about 24 million bushels,” she said, adding that major declines in sales to Italy and also Algeria account for much of the drop-off. On the other hand, U.S. durum sales are up to some smaller markets. Spain is one where sales have actually increased.
To the north, Canadian durum sales are down 57 percent compared to a year ago. Very similar to the U.S., Canada’s sales are down to most of their European customers, especially Italy, and also down to the North African market.
In other news, Olson noted a new International Grains Council (IGC) report came out at the end of February. In terms of production, the IGC increased European durum production by 10 MB, which was nothing major.
“The 2021 production remains the lowest we’ve seen in 20 years,” she said. “But where we did see a lot of adjustments was in the trade data. There’s a lot of demand rationing going on, a lot of customer sourcing from other areas, just due to the limited supplies out of North America and, obviously, the high prices.”
Olson explained the IGC also lowered import demand for Europe, Turkey, and Algeria. The import demand is now estimated at 223 MB, which is down 20 MB from last month’s report and down by about a third from last year.
In terms of exports, the IGC lowered the forecast for both Canada and the U.S. The IGC’s forecast for the U.S. is now closer to USDA’s forecast of 15 MB. The IGC raised exports for Mexico and Turkey as we see major buyers sourcing from alternative locations, including those two countries.
“Other concerns going into the 2022 harvest is it has been very dry in North Africa so that situation is being closely watched. It will likely adversely affect their production,” Olson said.
In Europe, most of the crop is in good condition. But there are some dry areas starting to pop up, and they will likely need some rain to help the crop along.
“Just because supplies are so tight, it’s worth watching those growing conditions. Also, there are a lot of eyes on the U.S. and Canadian plantings,” she said. “Honestly, we’re not hearing a lot of excitement for durum. It’s a very competitive situation. A lot of other crops are very profitable, as well.”
Olson noted the highest estimate for 2022 durum acreage in the U.S. is for a 10 percent increase. There are some estimates that durum may even lose acres. In Canada, early estimates are similar, calling for a 10 percent increase in durum acres.
“That’s not substantial in either country,” she said. “So a big thing to watch in the next couple months is what the planting and acreage looks like, and also watching those dry conditions, especially in North Africa.”