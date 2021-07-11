Durum market more isolated from other wheat markets

Although it too is dry, the U.S. northern durum crop area in North Dakota and Montana has benefited from a few more rains than the spring wheat region, and because of that it is not as attached to other wheat markets.

“With durum, the market is a little more isolated than the other wheat markets, maybe a little less connection to corn,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “This growing season, for the most part, where most of the durum is grown (that region) has benefitted from some rain. Although the region is still dry and has had some hot temperatures, the crop was planted a little later and they’ve been a little more favored with some of the June rains.

“Nonetheless, as we hit the end of June, we are starting to see a little more buyer concern with some hot, dry conditions moving into the Canadian crop, as well as hot temperatures in the North Dakota and Montana durum crops and a little setback in crop condition ratings,” he added.

On top of that, USDA came out with updated planted acreage estimates the end of June for both Canada and the U.S. Peterson felt it was a bit surprising to end users that acres went down from March intentions.

“End users felt that $7-$7.50 was an attractive price for producers, but it certainly paled in comparison to what they could get in other markets,” he said. “The lack of really strong new crop bids probably discouraged additional durum plantings.”

According to the planted acreage report, total U.S. durum plantings were down 60,000 acres from the March estimate and now stand at 1.48 million acres, a decline of 12 percent from a year ago. Where the decline took place was in Montana where they were expected to plant 710,000 acres in March, which would have been slightly higher than the 2020 crop of 690,000. Instead, only 650,000 acres were planted this year.