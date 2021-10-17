Durum prices edge slightly higher in early October

With the 2021 northern U.S. durum harvest behind them, producers saw prices move slightly higher in the early days of October.
“We have seen cash bids edge a bit higher again. I was a bit surprised when I was looking (on Oct. 12) and saw a lot of bids in the $15 to $16 range, although there were still some down close to $14.50,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.
“That indicates we’re likely seeing some demand. A few weeks ago when we saw prices drop it was because demand had dropped off, and with buyers making purchases only as needed, I think we’ll continue to see prices ebb and flow along with demand,” she continued.
“We’re getting closer and closer to 2022 and it appears that a lot of end-users don’t have a lot of supplies once we get into the new year, so I think we’ll start to see some of that buying pick up,” she added.
However, right now, in terms of export demand, that remains very slow. She noted there have been no new sales the past couple weeks and sales still stand at 4.5 million bushels (MB) for the year, a drop of about 70 percent.
“That’s a pretty drastic decline from last year,” she said, adding that part of that is due to the high prices and part is due to overall lower world demand.
Looking north, Canadian sales are slightly higher with sales up to Morocco, Nigeria, and Venezuela. But, as is the case with the U.S., Canadian exports to Italy are down.
Since the last market article, USDA did release its Small Grains Report on Sept. 30, which had been heavily anticipated because there were expectations there would likely be changes in acreage and production.
At the end of the day, however, durum production didn’t change much and still stands at 37 MB. That, however, is a 46 percent decline from last year. The report did show the U.S. ended up with higher planted area. North Dakota acres came in 155,000 higher and Montana was up a bit, as well. For yield, not surprisingly, Montana’s dropped from 22 bushels per acre to 16 bushel, while North Dakota yields went up slightly from 22 bushels per acre to 24 bushels.
“But we were expecting that. The big surprise was the harvested acres number,” she said, adding the report showed abandonment of 7 percent in North Dakota and 5 percent in Montana.
Just given the drought conditions, abandoned acres was expected to be higher than that. Although it is higher than normal, it is not substantially higher.
“One thing we saw is that, obviously with those high prices, producers were harvesting very low yielding fields,” she said. “In general, with durum, even in a drought year, we tend to harvest more than we do spring wheat. But still, those numbers were a bit unexpected.”
Another item for the market was that USDA came out with its updated WASDE report (World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate) on Oct. 12. In the report, USDA lowered domestic use by 5 MB to 80 MB, and left exports at 15 MB. However, it did lower import projections by 2 MB and, in the end, ending stocks went up by 2 MB to 20 MB.
Obviously, this year’s crop was lower in production, which help makes for a very tight supply and demand situation. The good news, Olson noted, is the quality looks great so far with the crop grades a #1 hard amber durum with very good color, strong falling number values, and very high protein.
She did point out there were a few areas where rain did occur at harvest and downgraded the quality a little bit, but overall, it is a good crop for customers.
“The big question is how much customers are willing to pay for it. Of course, anyone who reads the news sees a lot of articles about potential pasta shortage or the increased price of pasta and so obviously manufacturers have concerns about passing that cost on to consumers,” she concluded.