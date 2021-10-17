Durum prices edge slightly higher in early October

With the 2021 northern U.S. durum harvest behind them, producers saw prices move slightly higher in the early days of October.

“We have seen cash bids edge a bit higher again. I was a bit surprised when I was looking (on Oct. 12) and saw a lot of bids in the $15 to $16 range, although there were still some down close to $14.50,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“That indicates we’re likely seeing some demand. A few weeks ago when we saw prices drop it was because demand had dropped off, and with buyers making purchases only as needed, I think we’ll continue to see prices ebb and flow along with demand,” she continued.

“We’re getting closer and closer to 2022 and it appears that a lot of end-users don’t have a lot of supplies once we get into the new year, so I think we’ll start to see some of that buying pick up,” she added.

However, right now, in terms of export demand, that remains very slow. She noted there have been no new sales the past couple weeks and sales still stand at 4.5 million bushels (MB) for the year, a drop of about 70 percent.

“That’s a pretty drastic decline from last year,” she said, adding that part of that is due to the high prices and part is due to overall lower world demand.

Looking north, Canadian sales are slightly higher with sales up to Morocco, Nigeria, and Venezuela. But, as is the case with the U.S., Canadian exports to Italy are down.

Since the last market article, USDA did release its Small Grains Report on Sept. 30, which had been heavily anticipated because there were expectations there would likely be changes in acreage and production.