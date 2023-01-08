Durum prices ‘range bound’ to start the new year

The durum market continued to be somewhat range bound in prices during the first few days of 2023, but the hope is it will spring out of that mode soon.

Most bids for top-end durum range from $9.50-$9.75 with the $9.75 seeming to only be in certain locales, probably driven by some prior sales that need to be filled, or slower producer sales earlier. That $9.50 catches most of the bids in Montana, as well.

“By and large $9.50 catches most of the bids in the main durum area, though it’s probably not catching a lot of producer selling at those levels,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “We were up to $10 in early December and that probably sprung loose some additional producer selling.”

Just from a tax and cash flow perspective, Peterson felt most producers weren't in a need to sell and it’s going to take another rally in prices to spring more producer selling loose.

“We’ll see what happens. Maybe it won’t be as hard to pull out producer sales after the first of the year, especially after the weather we went through in late December with the snow and cold,” he said. “Now that we’ve got a little break with the weather, maybe producers will view that as a chance to move some durum if they were thinking they needed to, although they may not necessarily price it. Nonetheless, it would be additional bushels that can fill nearby pipelines.”

Peterson refers to the current price situation as “range bound” because it seems the durum market currently is relying on the domestic market more so than exports.

He pointed out that bids in Chicago are down to $13 a bushel, having drifted a little lower through the fall. Relative to a year ago when prices were at $18.75, he noted there’s a similar drop off in Chicago prices to the millers as there is to producers at the local level, down about $5-$6 from a year ago.

Peterson explained that late December is always a slow period with the holidays and less run time at the plants. Pasta demand probably backs off a bit, as well.

“However, after the first of the year, we expect domestic mills to ramp up again, probably back-fill some orders. We’ll see if that brings a little life back into the domestic bid,” he said.

According to “Milling and Baking News,” domestic coverage at the pasta plants for the first quarter of 2023 are about 90 percent covered. But the big area of far less coverage is in the second quarter – April to June – when there’s only about 30 percent coverage.

“I think that while producers are waiting for a price rally, pasta plants probably are hoping for further price breaks before they extend coverage just with a lot of the food inflation we’ve seen at the retail level, and pressure they are feeling to keep prices of pasta low. In addition, there are still some transportation bottlenecks, supply chain issues, and labor issues,” he said. “We’ll see who wins out in the direction of prices.”

USDA’s latest estimate for food use of durum in the U.S. is 82 million bushels (MB), which would be up from 79 MB last year, but below the peak of 88 MB, which was set during the early period of COVID with the widespread lockdowns and work-from-home policies. Although domestic food use is not back to that level, he feels it’s right at the pre-COVID levels of about 82 MB.

“So it’s still strong demand. We’ll see what happens on that front,” he said.

Looking at our competitors, Peterson stated that Canada has been a little more successful in capturing some of the recent export tenders to Tunisia. There’s also an upcoming tender to Algeria that both the U.S. and Canada will be competing for.

“They just have a little more volume to work with and they’ve been a little more aggressive in competing for those export sales,” he said. Although it’s not known what the total is of Canadian sales on the books, he said they've shipped out 59 MB so far this year for the August to November period. That compares to 40 MB the previous year, an increase of 48 percent.

Canada’s largest market has been Italy with 20 MB in sales, followed by Morocco with 7 MB, the U.S. at 6.5 MB and Algeria at 6 MB. Those U.S. shipments are up about 50 percent from a year ago, which is a bit stronger than Peterson anticipated, especially this early in the year.

“But I think some of the European Union and North African demand was slow to develop in October and November,” he said. “I think they found some good markets in the U.S., and with the exchange rate this fall and wider than normal spreads, the Canadian priced durum was very attractive.”

For U.S. durum demand, exports “haven't been disappointing” with 10 MB of total sales already. That compares to 5 MB last year at this time, an increase of 50 percent. Totals, he noted, include both sales on the books as well as what has already been shipped out.

“Breaking out into sales on the books, those are actually three times higher,” he said. “There’s going to come a period where the market is likely going to need to pull in some durum from the country to fill those sales on the books, so that’s a positive.

“USDA’s export projection is 20 million bushels, so we’ve already met half of that, which is also a positive,” he added.

The largest market for the U.S. is Algeria with 3.7 MB in sales, followed by Italy at 3.4 MB.

Looking at where the European Union market is right now, their pricing is around $14 a bushel, which is down from roughly $14.80 in late October. Prices were a little over $15 in July and August, so there are still some very decent prices in Europe.

“I would anticipate, after the first of the year when fundamentals take more of a priority in the market and we re-engage again, hopefully we can get some pricing opportunities as we go forward,” he said.

“Algeria is expected to tender again for some durum. That whole North African region won't restock their local durum supplies until June and July, so, similar to Europe, there’s still going to be some pretty good tightness in the market, at least until their 2023 new crop,” he continued. “It’s just a matter of how soon they need it.

“Until that happens, I would anticipate prices to continue to be a little range bound, just rally enough to bring in supplies when the market needs it and then back off. With domestic pasta buyers only 30 percent covered, at some price level they’re going to start covering and that should provide some level of support to the market, unless producer selling becomes heavier than expected in the early part of 2023,” he concluded.