Durum prices remain stable into November

The durum market continues to be “pretty stable” with local cash prices remaining in the $15.50 to $16 range, a remarkable feat considering how long prices have remained so high.

“Really not much has changed. Supplies are tight and buyers are basically just making purchases when they need to,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“Domestic purchases have been very slow,” she continued. “A lot of mills do have supplies through the end of the year. Once we get into 2022 though, the coverage is a lot lower, so we’re likely going to start to see an increase in purchases once we get into months where they have lower coverage.

The fact is, the supplies that are on hand now are what we have to deal with. The Australian harvest is currently underway and they’ve been having some rains at harvest, which is affecting quality some. The desert durum harvest is the next harvest to deal with and that comes primarily through April and May and into June, so there is a ways to go.

Another thing to consider is that some of the pasta manufacturers are definitely looking at substitutions in certain products when it’s possible, and are using other classes of wheat besides durum.

“The acceptability of this really depends on the country and what the consumer demands are, but we will see more substitutions into some of those pasta products,” Olson said.

On the export side, U.S. sales of durum continue to be very slow. To date, the U.S. has sold about 5.5 million bushels (MB). That compares to 20 MB a year ago at this time. Italy is still the primary customer for U.S. durum, but they have been making very slow purchases as they had better production there in 2020 and they’re just making purchases when they need to.