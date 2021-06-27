Durum prices remain steady through June

While various other commodities appear more impacted by recent weather events, that isn’t the case with durum, at least so far, as prices have remained steady in that mid-$7 range.

In terms of prices, most cash durum bids in the region are still around the $7.50 mark, according to Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that every once in a while they’ll see an $8 bid, and occasionally some down at $7.25.

“We just haven’t seen as much price movement in durum compared to spring wheat. It’s a bit less of a weather market right now because a lot of the durum area has seen okay precipitation,” she said.

“We’re not expecting a bin buster crop by any means,” she continued, noting that the early planted durum really struggled with uneven emergence and adverse effects from heat stress. Nonetheless, “a lot of producers say they might pull off an acceptable crop if the rains continue, especially in the northwest part of (North Dakota) where they’ve seen some heavier precipitation. Of course, they’re still dry, but that moisture has been helpful. The key thing is they’re going to need continuous moisture.”

USDA released an updated crop progress report on June 28, which caught Olson a bit off-guard.

“I was a bit surprised to see for North Dakota that they’re still showing about 10 percent of the durum crop still hasn’t emerged, and 3 percent of it is headed out already, so it’s quite variable,” she said.

Crop condition ratings also dropped a little. According to the report, about half of the crop is still rated in good-to-excellent condition. That’s much better than spring wheat where only 19 percent is rated in good-to-excellent condition, but durum condition ratings are still below last year.