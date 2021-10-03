Durum prices slide, but still historically high

Although durum prices have come down from their recent highs, they remain historically high following the 2021 harvest.

“Durum prices have been relatively stable of late with most bids in the $13.50-$14 range,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Occasionally, at a few locations, bids may come in a bit lower at $12.50-$13.

“Historically speaking, these are still great prices, but there is still some producer disappointment after we saw the price drop a few weeks ago when prices had peaked at $17.50.”

According to Olson, the big issue is that at these prices most buyers are only making purchases as needed. She noted that most end-users have fairly good coverage through the end of the calendar year and are not really interested in extending coverage by large amounts at these current high price levels.

On the flip side, durum supplies are very tight and producers are hesitant to sell, so this is still going to be an interesting situation.

“We’ll see what happens when they do need to start making some larger purchases,” she said.

USDA was expected to release its Small Grains Summary on Sept. 30.

The report, Olson noted, will better solidify the number of planted acres and also harvested acres and yield.

“The planted acreage is not likely to change substantially, but one number that’s going to be closely watched is the harvested acres for durum,” she said. “Obviously, with the drought we know some acres were not harvested, and up until this point USDA has been using a trend line of about 3 percent abandonment. Given the conditions, we know it’s higher this year, but we don’t know to what level. This could affect the production number, as well.”