Durum prices still strong following harvest

Although durum prices have slipped down some following harvest, they still remain quite strong in the low to mid-teens.

“Last week we hit a peak with the highest bid in the region at $17.50, but after that bids did drop by about $3-$4 depending on location,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, on Sept. 13. “Most cash bids in the region are now around $13-$14.50.”

Why the sudden drop? Olson is not sure there’s a real clear answer.

“At those high levels, I think there was a fair amount of producer selling as they took advantage of those high bids,” she said. “There are more supplies in the pipeline now, but obviously, buyers are not too excited to purchase at those higher prices. I think there’s probably supplies sitting there that are available, but not a lot of takers as buyers are only making purchases as they need them, not really extending coverage.”

Pasta manufacturers, through the end of the calendar year, seem to have fairly good coverage.

“As we’ve seen in previous years, when durum prices are high, where they can, they are going to make substitutions with other classes of wheat for durum. After the new year, I think there is the potential of more buying then,” she said.

“Regardless though, I think we can expect that this will continue to be a volatile market. We’re looking at very tight durum supplies and really no new durum harvest for at least 6 months, so no new supplies on the market,” she added.