Spring wheat prices have been trying to find some traction recently, but they seem to still be locked in an upper $8 trading range on futures.

“The three main factors impacting the market – or shifting direction from time to time – are still concerns about potential planting delays in the spring wheat region, the uncertain future of the Black Sea grain deal, and hard red winter wheat crop condition ratings,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “Those seem to be the three big factors that are impacting price trends.”

Peterson explained that when it looks like there might be rain in the winter wheat region, that seems to put some pressure on the market, but as soon as it turns hot and dry again, prices see a little support.

“It’s the opposite up here in the spring wheat region. When it turns warmer and drier and it looks like we can get a somewhat earlier start to planting, it's a little negative (to the market). But then when there’s cooler, wet weather in the forecast, it turns supportive again,” he said.

Regarding the Black Sea grain deal, there was an initial extension agreed to, but in the first week of April, Russia was hinting again that it's not in favor of extending the agreement in hopes of leveraging the further lifting of sanctions.

“That kind of goes back and forth, but it’s certainly been supportive of the market when it looks like there might be a holdup in the deal,” he said.

Peterson noted the Minneapolis nearby futures had been locked in a range of $8.50-$9 since mid-March. Right now, it’s trading at $8.75. Local cash prices to producers are ranging from $8.15-$8.40.

“We have picked up some strength since the early March lows when it had fallen below $8 at the producer level,” he said. “The market is still showing some strength, but I think we’re kind of in a holding pattern again right now, waiting to see what happens with the hard red winter wheat crop.”

Peterson pointed out there are some analysts saying the crop is beyond hope in parts of the region and that rains at this stage won’t help the crop.

“If anything, it could accelerate producers ripping up the crop and putting in sorghum or milo. It looks like more and more acres of the hard red winter wheat region are being written off. We’ll see how long that translates before we see a significant impact on the market,” he said.

“Nonetheless, at the current trading range, we’re still not capturing a lot of export sales. We have certainly gotten more competitive on the world market, but that’s still a little bit of an Achilles’ heel,” he added.

As of the end of March, the U.S. had sold 667 million bushels (MB) of all wheat. That’s down 5 percent from a year ago, which is about 86 percent of USDA’s projection for the year of 775 MB.

On hard red spring wheat, the U.S. had sold 202 MB as of the end of March. That’s 4 percent above a year ago and 88 percent of the 230 MB sales goal for the year. Hard red spring wheat continues to do better relative to a lot of the other classes. Hard red winter wheat, which competes directly with European and Black Sea wheat and is tighter in stocks, continues to struggle the most with sales off 35 percent compared to last year and only at 83 percent of the goal for the year.

“Looking at hard red spring wheat exports, the U.S. is doing well in more markets than we’re doing poorly,” Peterson said. “We have steady sales into Europe relative to a year ago. We’re higher into China and Egypt. We’re steady into Korea and Taiwan. We’re 75 percent ahead on sales into Mexico. We’re also up very strong in sales into Vietnam.

“But it’s our two biggest markets, Japan and the Philippines, which continue to hamper our overall pace,” he continued. “Sales to the Philippines are down 20 percent, but they have 44 million bushels on the books. Japan is down 27 percent, but they account for 22 million bushels of our exports. Those two combined are still a very significant share of our overall exports, (but they’re) keeping the overall pace lower than hoped for.”

One of the big reasons for that, according to Peterson, is Canada, which has exported 419 MB in the August/October period. That’s up 66 percent vs. last year. Shipments to the U.S. are down 12 percent on the year, but Canada has made tremendous sales to Bangladesh and China, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of their overall exports. Canada has shipped 35 MB to Japan, which is down just 1 percent from last year, whereas the U.S. is down more. The Philippines is not a big market for Canada, but they have 8 MB in sales there.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. Hopefully we can catch some further sales into the Philippines or Japan before the end of the marketing year at the end of May,” he said.

Another thing the market was reacting to earlier in the month was the release of the initial Planting Intentions Report on March 31. Spring wheat acreage was pegged at 10.6 MB, which is down a little more than 2 percent from a year ago and would be the lowest plantings in more than 30 years.

By state, spring wheat acres in North Dakota were pegged at 5.2 million acres, which is close to half of the total spring wheat acres in the U.S., but it’s down 2 percent from last year. Montana’s spring wheat acreage came in at 2.6 million, down 4 percent. Minnesota was at 1.2 million, down 6 percent, and South Dakota came in at 730,000 acres.

“The market was expecting steady to slightly lower acres, so probably not a notable surprise. I think the decrease in Montana was a bit more than expected since they were also down on winter wheat plantings,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. That was just an initial estimate. Obviously things will change depending on the start of planting in key parts of the region.”

The overall wheat acres came in at almost 49.9 million acres, up 4.2 million, so with the decrease in spring wheat and a slight increase in durum, the bulk of that increase came in winter wheat acreage. Close to half of that came between Kansas and Texas combined.

“The big question is, with the drought down there, even though it got planted, how much is going to get harvested? I would say the market has already moved beyond that big increase in winter wheat plantings and is reacting more to the ongoing drought and the severity of the drought,” he said. “Even though there are more acres planted to winter wheat, the big concern is the condition of the crop.”

As of April 10, the latest crop progress report showed close to 60 percent of the crop in Kansas was rated in poor-to-very poor condition and only 16 percent good-to-excellent. In Texas, about 50 percent was rated poor-to-very poor, so there’s definitely a lot of problems. That’s going to be watched closely over the next few weeks along with planting weather.

For other crops nationally, corn acres were projected to be up 3.4 million, which was a bit more than expected. Soybeans were up marginally, about 100,000 acres.

As far as other international news, a lot of it, Peterson noted, is bearish to prices. One factor is that the European crop is in good shape right now and even parts of the Black Sea crop is in good shape. India had some concerns about hot, dry weather, but they seem to be heading into harvest now in some areas and perhaps there’s not as much concern there.

“The one thing that could make a little more headlines is that a lot of Polish and Eastern European producers are starting to protest the influx of cheap Ukrainian wheat flooding their markets,” he said. “If there is enough concern about that, maybe there won’t be as much support for extending some of the Black Sea grain deals just with the adverse effect that’s having on producers, not just in Eastern Europe, but in many other markets as well.”

Other than that, producers in the Northern Plains will be hoping for drier weather so they can get planting.