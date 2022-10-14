Geopolitical issues primary driver of wheat market

With spring wheat harvest complete, the market is searching out new variables to drive price trends, opening the door for more volatility, and this was heightened during the first part of October with increased tensions surrounding the Ukraine/Russian war.

Geopolitical issues have become the primary driver for the spring wheat market, as well as other grain markets, with signs of Russia increasing its war efforts in Ukraine, according to Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

In recent news from Ukraine, Russia appears to be retaliating for a Ukrainian bombing of a bridge to Crimea by sending missile strikes on Kyiv, the capitol of Ukraine, according to Peterson. This could be a sign of things to come and a return to last March when there appeared to be indiscriminate bombings of civilian areas.

“This creates more uncertainty for the flow of corn and the little bit of wheat out of Ukraine, and also the Russian wheat crop itself, whether or not it gets shipped if there’s increased activity in the Black Sea region,” Peterson said.

“(This) has added sharp values to the wheat market, which was up 50 cents on Oct. 10,” he added, saying the news took the Minneapolis December wheat futures over the $10 mark, which has been the ceiling for the last couple weeks.

The market has held in a trading range of $9.50-$10 and continues to add to the uptrend. Peterson explained the Minneapolis December futures hit a low of $8.60 in August and has been trading up since then.

“There’s some optimism about demand, and the final crop size doesn’t appear to be as big as what some were thinking,” he said.

Another factor is low water levels on the Mississippi River due to drought, and while that may not directly affect wheat much yet, it could potentially have a pretty big indirect impact in terms of cost of freight over the next few months, he pointed out.

Local cash bids are running in a range of $9.25 up to $9.70 with an average of $9.50. Peterson noted that areas with more soybean production have been seeing elevators putting more strength into their November/December bids for spring wheat as opposed to nearby just because they want to handle soybeans.

“It looks like there will be some increased volatility in the market as we go through October,” he said.

One factor that added strength to the market was USDA’s Small Grains Summary, in which the agency updated its production estimate for U.S. hard red spring wheat and a lot of small grains including durum, barley, and oats. For hard red spring wheat, the summary caught the market and trade by surprise.

“A lot of the trade had been expecting a slight increase in production based on the yields they’ve been hearing from producers and elevator managers, but USDA actually lowered it to 446 million bushels, which was down from 463 million in its August estimate,” he said. “The reason for the reduction was they took the national yield estimate down by 1 bushel per acre, and that was primarily driven by North Dakota falling from a 52 bushels per acre in August down to 50 (bushels) at the end of September. Some of the later crops didn’t yield like some of the early crops.”

In some areas of North Dakota, producers are seeing sawfly pressure and some grasshopper damage, as well.

Montana’s issues have been parallel to North Dakota, with the main issue there mainly being drought, but producers also faced some grasshopper damage and insect pressure in the northeastern part of the state. The yield fell to 25 bushels per acre, which was down from 28 bushels in August.

Minnesota had an increase in its estimate.

The other big factor was USDA took Montana’s harvested spring wheat acres down by just over 200,000 acres, which was quite significant, but they also reduced aces in Idaho and parts of South Dakota. And so, on a combined basis, harvested acres fell by about 270,000 from the August estimate.

“That tightened up our potential production supplies a bit more than the trade had been expecting,” he said.

The other factor is USDA did come out with its stocks estimate as of Sept. 1. Nationally, the U.S. has the same level of stocks as a year ago at 1.78 billion bushels, which was not a big surprise. But there was a higher percentage that’s in on-farm positions, indicating that producers have been slow sellers.

In North Dakota, stocks were estimated to be 39 percent higher at 276 million bushels (MB), up from 200 MB a year ago. Again, not a real surprise given this year’s growing conditions.

“Probably more pronounced than the national trend, a year ago we had 50 percent of our stocks on-farm. This year, more than 76 percent were in on-farm positions. That indicates producers have been slow sellers,” he said. “That’s also part of the reason why we’re seeing a bump in the market is trying to encourage producer selling.

“Obviously, it will take demand to pull this out. Recently, we’ve had the geopolitical issues with the Ukraine/Russia situation,” he continued. “Prior to that, we had some bearish uncertainty with concerns about inflation and a potential recession. Those unpredictable macro events are always going to be with us, but as far as fundamentals, we need to see more demand get put under U.S. wheat.”

Overall U.S. export wheat sales, as of late September, were 4 percent behind a year ago. The top five markets were Mexico, the Philippines, Japan, Nigeria and South Korea. All of those markets are running anywhere from 5 percent behind to 50 percent behind a year ago, especially in Nigeria, primarily because they had been relying on wheat from Ukraine and other non-U.S. sources.

Looking at the two major classes of wheat in the U.S., hard red winter wheat sales are struggling the most and are down 32 percent from last year. Hard red spring wheat sales are up 3 percent. For spring wheat, the top markets have been the Philippines, Japan, and Mexico. The U.S. is seeing about a 50 percent increase in sales to Mexico.

“That’s certainly been welcome and we’ll see if that trend continues,” he said. “Where most of our strong sales are is in the Central and Latin American region. Sales have been slower in the Asian region where buyers are anticipating a little more Canadian availability. Ocean freight rates maybe make us a little more competitive in Central and South America.”

Going forward, Peterson feels the big thing is where are prices going to settle out? Will we see a demand-led rally, or will customers continue to balk at the significant premium for U.S. wheat?

In the spring wheat region, he noted that producer prices are about 10 cents a bushel less than a year ago.

“If we look at our export offers in the price to customers, at the Portland (Ore.) port we’re almost 70 cents per bushel higher, and at the Gulf of Mexico, we’re about 60 cents a bushel higher, so buyers are still seeing a fair amount of sticker shock when they look at U.S. prices, and a lot of that goes into freight costs,” he said. “Railroads have been making good money over this last year. Export traders have also been making pretty good money on elevated handling margins.

“But, obviously, long-term, to continue to make money, they need to make some sales. So we’re going to have to have some kind of setback in our freight costs or export grain handling margins to get competitive. But the Mississippi River situation isn't going to help,” he added.

The next big thing for the market to watch is what will happen with the 2023 crop in the U.S. hard red winter wheat region. There’s still significant drought and the extended forecast doesn’t look favorable for that region. U.S. winter wheat producers have planted about 40 percent of the crop, which is close to normal, but planting is slightly behind in Kansas and Montana due to overly dry soils. In Ukraine and parts of Europe, producers are experiencing similar conditions where they’re putting in the winter wheat crop. Ukraine also has a lot of logistical issues.

“That’s going to be a supportive factor through the winter, even outside of demand, if we don’t get a lot of moisture relief in our winter wheat region. Other than that, we’ll see what unfolds with the Russia/Ukraine situation because, at least in the short-run, that’s taken the front seat in terms of market direction,” he concluded.