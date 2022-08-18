Good news, numbers for corn in USDA report

Corn prices have definitely come down from their highs earlier this summer, but there was some good news, along with some good numbers, in the recent USDA supply and demand and crop production reports.

“We had a little good news come into the corn market (Aug. 12) with the crop production report,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “The August numbers came in better than expected as we did see USDA come in and make a few more adjustments than anticipated. The biggest one was lowering (yield/production) as much as they did, so that was a little friendly to the market.

“We’ve been putting a little bit of strength into corn the previous week because of weather conditions,” he continued. “We continue to flip flop the weather forecast from being hot and dry to a little moisture as we were going through the first half of August. Now, the last half (of August) we are expecting to see improving weather conditions with a little more rain in the western Corn Belt.”

That said, Martinson pointed out that the western Corn Belt has seen a tremendous drop in crop ratings due to the hot, dry weather earlier this month.

“One of the things the crop condition rating report told us was that the western parts of the western region of the Corn Belt has been affected dramatically by the hot, dry conditions,” he said, adding that Iowa’s corn crop condition was down 7 percent and, for the third week in a row, South Dakota’s corn crop condition rating dropped by 9 percent. Crop condition ratings in Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri also continue to decline.

“We’re seeing a pretty poor crop, or estimating some yield reduction in that area and I wouldn’t be surprised to see USDA have to cut the national corn yield one more time because of these poor conditions,” he said.

“Now, rain is coming in and it’s going to help a little, but it’s not going to save that crop. It’ll stop the deterioration, but it won’t heal what’s already been lost. So that’s a little bit friendly as far as the corn side is concerned,” he added.

One of the things Martinson did see in the report is a trimming of some of the demand, especially for old crop corn and ethanol.

“We saw exports decrease from the new crop side, and feed demand, that’s a little concerning,” he said. “I’m surprised that we’re seeing feed demand being decreased, but because of corn prices holding up there, some of the poorer wheat is starting to come into some of the feed rations down in the Southern Plains.

“Overall, it was a little friendly to the corn side,” he continued. “It wouldn’t be surprising to see this market drift back a little as we go through the last half of August as the weather is improving. But, you look at what we need as far as the Northern Plains is concerned, we need to get all of September and at least half of October to get this crop to maturity. That’s going to be the next big thing that we watch.”

While there has been a bit of a breakthrough in regards to Ukraine and Russia agreeing to open an export corridor out of the Black Sea, Martinson said the exports coming out of Ukraine in recent weeks has had only a small impact.

“We’ve seen that a lot of it is poorer quality grain, so it’s not really impacting the good quality corn markets,” he said. “In the feed market, it’s kind of replacing some of the feed corn that’s out there, but anything it’s used for, whether it’s going to be used for human consumption or whether it’s going to go toward higher uses (like) oil or ethanol, the good corn is still taking the lead there. It’s more of a poorer quality crop that’s coming out (of Ukraine).”

Other news on the demand side is that U.S. corn exports have been good. Since the beginning of August, the U.S. has actually seen a large increase in demand, for both corn and soybeans, as U.S. corn prices have gotten cheap enough to attract buyers.

“But it’s also because China is now starting to come out of lockdown a little more. Even though their economy is kind of struggling, they’re coming out and their demand is starting to increase, which means they need to get product brought back in again,” he said.

There is also a possibility of potential exports to Europe where drought conditions have had a big impact on the corn crop there.

“The hot, dry conditions have hit Europe pretty bad and the EU crop has dropped by about 8-10 million metric tons,” he said. “So it’s likely we’re going to see an increase of exports going toward the EU, which will be interesting to see how they handle GMO products coming in because it’s likely they’re going to have to lift their ban on bringing GMO corn in from the U.S.”

Looking at local prices right now, Martinson said basis levels have kind of stagnated, because there’s a lot of corn coming to town right now as producers start to empty their bins as they get ready for the new crop to come in. Cash bids for corn are running at about $6.25 for August. At one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Aug. 16, the August delivery price was $6.42 per bushel and basis was +30 cents over. The November 2022 futures price was $6.11 and basis was -17 cents under.

“We’ve dropped about 50 cents, so when we go to new crop, our basis widens out by that 50 cents. We go from a positive basis to a negative basis,” he explained. “Right now, there is enough supply coming in that it has dropped basis levels in most places from being in the upper positives down to being zero to 10 (cents) over.”