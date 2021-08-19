Latest USDA report helps boost corn prices

On Aug. 12, USDA released its first corn production estimate following a farmer survey earlier in the month. In the report, USDA reduced U.S. corn production estimates from its July report, which helped boost local prices.

Looking at local prices, at one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Aug. 16, the August cash price for corn was $6.27 per bushel and basis was +60 cents over. The January 2022 futures price was listed at $5.78 and the basis was -2 cents under.

“The biggest surprise from the Aug. 12 USDA report was the corn yield,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University, adding that the new estimate was 174.6 bushels per acre. He explained that in its previous report in July, USDA had used a trend line yield of 179.5 bushels per acre. Before the August report came out, the average trade estimate was 177.6 bushels per acre.

That may not sound like a lot, but it has an impact on overall production, Olson noted. In July, USDA estimated total corn production at 15.2 billion bushels (BB) and the average trade estimate was 15 BB. USDA’s Aug. 12 estimate placed production at 14.75 BB.

“So in one month that adjustment is a pretty significant reduction. Thus the reason we have this updraft in the corn market,” he said. “People’s expectations have been reset. We’re now trading saying, ‘Well, if that’s really the right number – and we can argue whether that’s the right number or not – but in most people’s mind that’s our reference point saying that USDA is too low or too high and you start making your personal adjustments.”