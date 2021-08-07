New crop sunflower prices establish new market highs

Although the last week in July was considered “fairly quiet” by John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association executive director, sunflower prices for new crop and for August contracts improved nicely.

“It was a fairly quiet week in the sunflower market,” Sandbakken said, commenting in the Aug. 2 NSA newsletter, adding that bird food continues to trade in a range of $28-$30 in North and South Dakota.

“Nearby and new crop prices at the crush plants were up 10-15 cents establishing new market highs again,” he continued. “In addition, the August contract added $1.10-$1.20 (that) week to move up to $29.50 in the Dakotas. New crop NuSun is priced at $27.30-$27.90 with high-oleic at $27.80-$28.40 at the North Dakota crush plants.”

At the regional crush plants, as of Aug. 2, NuSun sunflower was listed at $29.50 per hundredweight at both Cargill in West Fargo, N.D., and ADM in Enderlin, N.D., for delivery in August. The September delivery price was $28.40 at West Fargo and $28.30 at Enderlin.

New crop 2021 NuSun sunflower prices at West Fargo were listed at $27.90 cash. NuSun new crop prices at Enderlin were listed at $27.80 cash and $27.30 with an Act of God (AOG) clause.

High-oleic sunflower prices were posted at $29.50 per hundredweight at both Cargill in West Fargo and ADM in Enderlin for August delivery. The high-oleic September delivery price was $28.40 at West Fargo and $28.30 at Enderlin.

Also, 2021 new crop high-oleic prices at the Cargill plant in West Fargo were posted at $28.40 cash. At ADM in Enderlin, new crop high-oleic prices were listed at $28.30 cash and $27.80 with an AOG clause.