Oilseed markets charge to new highs recently

The oilseed markets have charged to new highs recently, with new crop canola briefly hitting $30, driven mainly by further cuts to South American crops, higher crude oil prices, and renewed fears of inflation. The latest predictions are that South America has lost over 1 billion bushels of soybeans from original estimates at the beginning of the season. March canola has increased from $1,000 per metric ton (MT) on Jan. 19 to $1,022 on Feb. 2. The November canola contract has increased even more, (five percent) from $804 per MT to $844 per MT. This important contract, giving growers a glimpse of prices this fall, has risen 11 percent since the recent lows in December.
Local cash prices, as of Feb. 2, at nearby crush plants ranged from $36.17 to $37.95 for February and March deliveries. This is up over $.40 for current deliveries. New crop canola prices also continue to strengthen, ranging from $28.97 to $29.96, increasing over a dollar in the last two weeks of January. The new crop basis has strengthened while the spot basis has weakened. The start of February begins the important first step in the determination of crop insurance prices for many crops and the canola price is at the highest level in history.
As expected, canola exports from North America have dropped off recently. Palm oil prices climbed to record highs as Indonesia implemented palm oil export controls to combat high vegetable oil prices. Market observers note that this has caused the world’s cheapest oil to be among the costliest.
Agriculture & Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) recently released projected crop production levels for 2022 and surprisingly reduced expected canola production by over three percent to 21.75 million acres. There have been reports of market watchers skeptical view of this projection. With a return to normal yields, (projections of 2,060 pounds per acre), the expected production will still leave ending canola stocks at a very low 700,000 MT at the end of the crop year, with crush and export figures projected to bounce back to 10 MMT each. These low levels, combined with recent strength in other oilseeds, have given more life to the canola market.
Acreage projections for the U.S. will be released at the end of March, but many canola industry observers in North Dakota see strong growth in canola acres across the board in the northern region. North Dakota canola acres will likely exceed 1.8 million acres in 2022, which would be a five percent increase from the record acres in 2021.
The USDA, in its monthly Oilseed Crushings Report, indicated 176,931 tons of canola was crushed in December, compared with 160,000 tons in November. This was down from December 2020 crushings of 215,502 tons.
Canola once refined oil production, at 148 million pounds during December 2021, was up 6 percent from November 2021 and up 3 percent from December 2020.
Getting it Right in Canola Production Conference set for Feb. 15
Canola growers and crop advisers interested in canola production management updates should plan to attend the “2022 Getting it Right in Canola Production Conference” on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The event is being planned and will be conducted by North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension and is supported by the Northern Canola Growers Association.
“University and industry professionals will provide information to assist canola producers with production decisions for the 2022 growing season,” says Greg Endres, Extension cropping systems specialist and co-organizer of the event.
Topics that will be covered include canola cultivar selection and new traits, plant establishment and nutrition, plant protection – disease, insect and weed management, and market update.
This online-only meeting will be delivered by Zoom. There is no fee but pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/2p8z3km2. All who preregister will receive emailed instructions for participating in the event. A registration link is also available on the Northern Canola Growers website at www.northerncanola.com.