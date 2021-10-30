Producers see another good week of high sunflower prices

It has been a good start to the sunflower harvest in the Northern Plains as producers are getting the 2021 crop off at a pace above average while also enjoying high prices for both NuSun and high-oleic sunflower.

“Another good week for sunflower prices at the North Dakota crush plants. The October contract added 20 cents with the November contract increasing 80-90 cents,” noted John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the Oct. 25 NSA newsletter. He added that prices at the Lamar, Colo., crush plant were up 50 cents, and also that 2022 new crop prices were unchanged to up 25 cents at the local crush plants.

As of Oct. 25, NuSun prices were listed at $32.05 per hundredweight for delivery in November at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., and $31.75 at the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D. That’s almost $4 higher than the $28.20 delivery price offered in July.

Prices for high-oleic sunflower were $32.25 per hundredweight for delivery in November at ADM in Enderlin, while Cargill in West Fargo was offering $31.90, also for November delivery. That’s also about $4 more than in July. Elsewhere in North Dakota, the November high-oleic price was $31.65 cash at Pingree and $30.85 cash at Hebron.

Sandbakken also pointed out that both plants are also offering contracts for 2022 new crop NuSun and high-oleic sunflower. For NuSun sunflower, the ADM plant in Enderlin is offering $27.15 cash and $26.65 with an Act of God clause (AOG). The Cargill West Fargo crush plant is offering 2022 new crop contracts of $26.80 cash and $26.30 with an AOG.