Soybean acres less than expected; China in the mix again

The trade was thinking there would be more soybean acres than showed up in the final planted acreage report on June 30, but it wasn’t all bad news as that and news that China was ordering new crop soybeans from the U.S. again helped push the market.

“Soybeans have been seeing actually not a bad performance. Just like we saw in corn, acres were lower than anticipated and that certainly helped to push the market,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D.

“Demand for old crop soybeans has slowed down quite a bit since February. We haven’t seen a lot of sales, but we have had China come in and start to buy new crop soybeans about a week ago,” he continued. “Our new crop 2021 sales are actually ahead of last year at this time. We’re actually seeing a pretty robust demand as far as new crop is concerned. This tells us that China’s demand for the product is still there and they’re out buying pretty aggressively.”

Soybean stocks, just like for corn, Martinson pointed out, are lower than anticipated and that indicates USDA is going to have to come in to make adjustments to either the crush side or the export side.

“So we should see a little bit better ending stocks estimates for old crop,” he said.

And now, with soybean acres being lower than expected, Martinson said producers need to secure better than expected trend line yields to get the supply and demand numbers to work, and demand continues to hold as it looks like it will.

According to the USDA report released on June 30, final planted acres for soybeans in the U.S. was pegged at 87.56 million acres. That was 1.4 million acres less than expected by the trade and about 40,000 less than March intentions report.