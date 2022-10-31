Soybean market dealing with transportation issues

Restricted barge traffic on the Mississippi River is having an impact on the soybean and corn markets, although it’s more of an issue for soybeans.

“One of the big things hitting the news is that the Mississippi River, in particular the lower Mississippi River, is now very dry, water levels are very low, and barge traffic is restricted,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University.

Olson noted that those involved are doing the best they can to make sure that the product continues to flow. Workers are dredging sandbars and shallow areas of the river in order to have better flow and get product moving as best they can.

“But the challenge, and this is for both corn and soybeans, is two things: they can't load individual barges as heavy as they used to because of the draft – how deep it sits in the water,” he explained. “The other thing is they’re having to shorten the barges so one tugboat can only push a smaller number of barges, so they’re bundling them in smaller packages because they have to maneuver around all these obstacles.”

He further explained that if the water is flowing nicely, the tugs can do a really long push because they have good water and no obstructions.

“But if you have to go around these sandbars, or if you have to go around debris in the water or whatever, all of a sudden you’ve got to be more maneuverable,” he said. “And so the product flow has been substantially hurt, and this has been going on for a while.”

The current situation is especially concerning for soybeans because we’re now hitting the real peak export season for soybeans.

Besides dredging parts of the river, the industry is also trying to get some of the soybeans to the port in New Orleans by rail instead of by barge in an effort to move product. However, rail shipments are limited because they can't haul as much, and not all of the facilities along the corridor to New Orleans have the capacity to unload shuttle trains as they are really designed to handle barge traffic.

Olson noted that some of the orders are being rerouted to be loaded into the PNW (Pacific Northwest) instead of to the Gulf.

“The original origin was supposed to be the Gulf of Mexico, New Orleans specifically, and they were going to ship the beans. But now they’re diverting those vessels to be loaded at the PNW. Shipping volumes out of the PNW have increased pretty substantially,” he said.

Olson also pointed out that basis levels are “not bad.”

“They really haven't changed a lot, even though freight rates, the secondary rail market, has increased substantially,” he said. “What that’s signaling to me is that even though some of the freight rates are starting to increase, those increases are being passed on to the buyer, the end user, and not necessarily to the farmer. They still want the product to flow, in particular out of this area,” he added.

On the other hand, a farmer in southern Illinois, Missouri, or in the delta region of Louisiana, their basis levels are getting hit pretty hard just because barge rates are increasing rapidly.

Olson said the third thing that’s happening is there are more and more reports that, in particular China, is starting to come back and now purchase or backfill some of their orders with soybeans from Brazil.

At this time, if a buyer is looking for beans, they may or may not be available in Brazil, so prices are increasing there.

“Right now, the marketing system is trying to adjust, trying to compensate, to say ‘well, if we say can’t get soybeans delivered to the Gulf of Mexico, in particular New Orleans, what’s my next best choice?’” he said.

“You don’t see that kind of thing showing up necessarily in the futures market because, essentially, our supply and demand in grain hasn’t changed that much. But it’s something that the cash market is really struggling with right now,” he continued. “The cash market is the one that's trying to figure out these alternative flows. And that process shows up in the basis numbers, which typically aren’t reported or aren’t followed as closely at a national level compared to the futures market because it’s easier to monitor.”

Another big story in soybeans is that Brazil is already planting its soybeans. Planting progress started a little earlier than typical and it’s going smoothly. The expectation now in the minds of most traders, according to Olson, is that Brazil is going to have a really big crop.

“They’re expanding their acreage, and they’re planting into some decent soil moisture conditions right now and Brazil is not horribly dry yet,” he said, adding their hot, dry season will be coming later on. “But right now, the crop is in pretty good condition, planting progress is fast. So we’re building some momentum on the idea that Brazil will have this huge crop coming out in the harvest of 2023.”

If that truly is the case, if Brazil does have that large of a crop, it means that since it is getting planted early, it’s likely that Brazil will start harvesting early.

“That means our window for exports from the U.S. into the global markets, particularly China, but global markets in general, is going to be a little narrower than normal,” Olson said.

“My point in bringing this up is that even though in this short-term, we’re hearing all these questions and concerns about shipping and transportation and logistics, which are really important, we need to keep an eye on that,” he continued. “Our export window is closing, and I think by mid-January to February, we’re going to start to hear reports of the Brazilian crop being harvested, and a lot of that buying is going to shift into the South American crops.

“We have a window of opportunity here to be able to do some marketing over the next couple months. I just want to caution everyone, all the farmers out there, to try and take advantage of this window, because if the Brazilian crop is as large as everybody expects, we’re going to see much lower prices coming into next spring,” he concluded.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Oct. 25, the November cash price for soybeans was $13.65 per bushel and basis was -25 cents under. The February 2023 futures price was listed at $13.99 and basis was +10 cents over.