Soybean prices slip slightly as harvest progresses

While soybean producers are making good headway with this year’s harvest – it was about 50 percent complete after the first full week in October – prices haven’t kept pace, although they are still very good historically.

“Harvest progress is about 50 percent complete and yields have been coming in very strong, (but) the soybean market isn’t doing as well as it has been,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn.

“Typically we make a (market) low at harvest, and I am hoping this is where we’re marking the low for harvest,” she continued. “We’ve had good beans, good yields, lots of harvest progress and our basis is holding together, although it’s weakened a little bit. But it looks like soybeans are trying to find a harvest low at this time.”

She noted that cash prices in her area in northwestern Minnesota, “unfortunately,” are no longer over $12 but instead have an ‘11’ in front.

“You compare that to the beginning of harvest when we were close to $13, so we’ve had a big drop in soybean prices as harvest has progressed and that’s a combination of a weaker basis and the drop in futures markets,” she explained.

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Oct. 12, cash soybean prices for October delivery were posted at $11.98 and basis was -26 cents under. February 2022 soybean futures prices were listed at $12.46 and basis was -4 cents under.

One of the issues for soybeans is that the crop turned out better than anticipated given the dry conditions in much of the western Corn Belt this growing season. The other issue with soybeans is that soybeans are very dependent on ocean freight, which has gone up substantially.