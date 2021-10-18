Soybean prices slip slightly as harvest progresses

While soybean producers are making good headway with this year’s harvest – it was about 50 percent complete after the first full week in October – prices haven’t kept pace, although they are still very good historically.
“Harvest progress is about 50 percent complete and yields have been coming in very strong, (but) the soybean market isn’t doing as well as it has been,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn.
“Typically we make a (market) low at harvest, and I am hoping this is where we’re marking the low for harvest,” she continued. “We’ve had good beans, good yields, lots of harvest progress and our basis is holding together, although it’s weakened a little bit. But it looks like soybeans are trying to find a harvest low at this time.”
She noted that cash prices in her area in northwestern Minnesota, “unfortunately,” are no longer over $12 but instead have an ‘11’ in front.
“You compare that to the beginning of harvest when we were close to $13, so we’ve had a big drop in soybean prices as harvest has progressed and that’s a combination of a weaker basis and the drop in futures markets,” she explained.
At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Oct. 12, cash soybean prices for October delivery were posted at $11.98 and basis was -26 cents under. February 2022 soybean futures prices were listed at $12.46 and basis was -4 cents under.
One of the issues for soybeans is that the crop turned out better than anticipated given the dry conditions in much of the western Corn Belt this growing season. The other issue with soybeans is that soybeans are very dependent on ocean freight, which has gone up substantially.
“That’s a concern because we have to ship out most of our soybeans...whether it’s from the PNW (Pacific Northwest) or the Gulf,” she said. “The rates for ocean freight are significantly larger. It hasn’t been a huge factor in the past, but this year it’s proving to be a little different.
“Corn isn’t as dependent on ocean freight as we do send quite a bit of corn to Mexico. Soybeans are very dependent on ocean freight and that has some people a little nervous,” she added. “There’s just a lot of uncertainty in the ocean freight market right now.”
Demand for U.S. soybeans remains good and it’s still early in the season. U.S. soybeans tend to get stacked up early in the year, according to Jensen, but so far demand has remained fairly strong.
“I think export demand is one of the reasons why our basis is still hanging in there. It’s weakened, but we still have a soybean basis of -25 under where a lot of times we have a basis of -80 under at harvest, so there is clearly still good demand for soybeans,” she said.
The demand continues to come from China, but it’s also domestic use as well as crush margins that are really strong at this time.
“Farmers don’t like high fuel prices, we know that, but with high fuel prices come high oil prices, biodiesel and everything else, so the crush margins are pretty good and processors want to keep their plants running,” she said. “Domestic demand has been very strong, as well.”
When it comes to marketing suggestions for soybean producers, Jensen feels a bit of caution is in order.
“I do think we’re getting close to a harvest low. I don’t know that I’d be real aggressive about selling this,” she said. “Now, if you want to haul it off the bin, you can certainly do a basis fix. Talk to your elevator manager, your grain buyer about doing that. Basis remains very strong and so if you did want to ask about doing a basis fix, maybe off the March contract, trying to price it out a little bit further, keep that in mind.
“I still hope that we’re going to get a bump in the futures market, but delivering off the combine with these basis levels I think is pretty amazing,” she continued. “We have such strong basis levels for right off the combine and that’s definitely incentive to not set up the auger, (and) take it right into the elevator.”
Looking ahead, Jensen explained that one concern for corn/soybean farmers is the rising price of fertilizer, although it’s not as much of a concern for growing soybeans as it is with corn.
“We really don’t have as many fertilizer issues with soybeans, so 2022 soybeans are good. We’re over $12 futures. We can’t complain about that,” she said. “But we’re not locking in fertilizer prices like we are with corn and so there’s not quite as much risk when it comes to soybeans.”
Elsewhere, Jensen noted that South American farmers will begin planting their next soybean crop soon. As of right now, they’re getting good rains, and it looks like everything is starting off strong down there.
“There are not many other headlines coming out of South America just yet, but I think as soon as our harvest gets done we’re going to see a lot of the focus switch to South America,” she said.
At this time it looks like there will be an increase in South American soybean acres for 2022. With these high prices, South American farmers are anticipated to plant more and right now it looks like they have good soil moisture and everything is looking good.
“There have been concerns in the past about South America being dry, but it looks like they’re going to be okay and so they are expecting more soybean acres this year in South America,” she concluded.