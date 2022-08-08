Soybeans heading for ‘average’ crop this year

August is the month that soybeans are “made,” and by the looks of things, this year’s soybean crop is shaping up to be average…good, but not great.

“We’re trading U.S. weather, and we are heading for a remarkably average crop, that’s where we’re headed, for both corn and soybeans,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management. “It’s not a great (crop, although) in some areas it may be great. For soybeans, this month will be very important,” he added.

He pointed out there are some problem areas, mainly the western Corn Belt, but parts of the eastern Corn Belt have been getting wonderful rains.

“They’re in great shape and they’re going to have very good crops,” he said. “And even here in Minnesota, you talk to people and they’re telling us ‘it’s dry, it’s dry, it’s dry.’ Yet a lot of people will look at you and say, ‘Yeah, but we got a little the other day, and we’re doing okay.’ That’s what we’re trading.”

The market is looking at the forecast and if it sees hot and dry weather coming, it will react. Then, if the forecast changes and it’s not quite as hot, or there’s a little broader moisture pattern coming than previously thought, it just changes the tone of the market.

“We’ve got a trend line yield heading our way for corn…and soybeans. Soybeans are dicier only because the next four weeks will speak a lot about the soybean crop,” he said.

Usset compared this year to the 2003 soybean crop. That year growing conditions were very good in June and July and producers got through all the critical development stages for corn and the corn crop was set up. But after some early rains in August, conditions dried up and it didn’t rain for 4-5 weeks.

“It dried up during August. Well, if you look at the corn crop in Minnesota in 2003, and nationally, it was a trend line corn crop. But the soybean crop was one of the worst in years,” he explained. “It hurt the soybean crop. So this month, I’m not going to tell you that the soybean crop is out of the woods, I think much of the corn crop is, but August makes the soybean crop.

“So that’s what we’re trading. We’re looking at the maps, we’re looking at the heat coming (and saying), ‘Oh boy, it’s hotter than I thought, we’re going to rally.’ Or, ‘It’s just a couple degrees cooler than we thought and that rain they thought was localized is going to be a little broader…and boom, we’re off 50 cents in soybeans,” he added.

Though the market is trading the weather, it’s also keeping a close watch on and reacting to what’s happening in Ukraine and the ongoing war with Russia. In late July, there was an announced agreement between the two countries that would allow Ukraine to export grains out of their ports in the Black Sea. However, within hours it was reported that Russia launched a missile strike on the ports.

Usset said it was “good news” that a vessel, he believed with a shipment of corn, left Ukraine, but how long the agreement remains in place is highly uncertain.

“I do not trust the Russians standing behind that. I don’t trust them one bit.” he said. “But, so far, so good. It’s nice to see one vessel leaving.”

There has been a lot of market reaction to the news of the exports. But at this point it’s uncertain how much will be able to get exported, so the market is likely to see quick price declines followed by quick price upticks depending on the latest news. In any case, it will be a factor the market will watch closely in the coming weeks and months.

Looking at local soybean prices in southern Minnesota, prices were ranging somewhere around $13.80-$14, well off the highs earlier this summer.

“I’m looking at beans being around $14, and it was as high as – spot price – $17, and we spent a lot of time between $16 and $17 from May…for two months pretty much,” Usset said. “We’re off, but the funny thing is producers are kind of down because prices are ‘way off.’ Yeah, they are way off, but they’re not low, they’re good prices. They’re just off their sharp highs, that’s all.”

At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Aug. 2, the August cash price for soybeans was $13.64 and basis was -20 cents under. The October 2022 futures price for new crop soybeans was listed at $13.85 and basis was -21 cents under.

Comparing soybean prices to wheat, he noted that spring wheat prices in the Red River Valley were under $9 a bushel at about $8.70 or less.

“That peaked out over $13 a bushel. So, the wheat market is $4.50 and closing in on $5 off its highs. That’s sobering. And yet, $8.50 wheat is a good price. It’s just not $12,” he said.

Going forward, he pointed out that Ukraine has major issues, and there’s a lot of buzz around the European Union having issues, “but these high prices have had an impact on demand. It’s been very subtle, but it’s happened and we just trade weather from here on out,” he said.

“I’m not going to get bearish on you. I’m not going to propose that prices have a long ways down to go. Carry outs are still an issue, still tight, still tricky, if you will, and any really bullish news, like some war development we hadn’t seen coming, anything like that, could trigger this back up,” he continued. “But we do need something new to get us going back up. We just can’t talk the same old story…for both corn and beans.”

Elsewhere, Usset noted that South America has a good corn crop coming, which is another factor the market is keeping an eye on.