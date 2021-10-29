Spring wheat futures prices reach over $10

The good news for spring wheat producers in late October was that futures prices had reached over $10 a bushel. However, buyers most likely weren’t looking at that in the same way.

As the tail end of October approached, the Minneapolis December futures had pushed past the $10 mark to the highest levels seen in 9 years, according to Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“On Oct. 25, it reached a high of $10.31, just short of the July 2012 high of $10.35,” he said. “The market seems to want to challenge those previous highs. The next resistance level is $10.50 a bushel and in 2011 we reached a high of $11.20. The next major resistance level after that is in the $12 range. Obviously, it’s going to need some help to continue to push to those levels, both from the demand front as well as the other wheat classes.”

Peterson noted that Minneapolis is pushing close to a $3 premium to the other futures markets, which, historically, was as wide as the spread goes.

“There has been the rare occasion, and all the producers remember it, when prices rallied to the high teens for a short period,” he said. “I think the world situation was much tighter, and logistics cheaper and more fluid when that situation developed. In these markets, you never say never, but it certainly looks like it would take something pretty extreme to develop in the market, either with concerns about 2022 crops or some large, unexpected world demand.”

Looking at the supply side of the balance sheet, there’s no question that supplies are tight and Peterson thinks that’s what’s coming into the market now. There was some producer selling of wheat at harvest time, but that has slowed over the last month.