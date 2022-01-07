Spring wheat prices off highs, but still strong

As 2021 came to a close, producers experienced bitterly cold weather, but temperatures weren’t the only thing dropping as the new year was about to begin. Wheat prices also chilled, although historically they still remained quite high.

“After relatively stable prices the last couple of months, the last week or so has been a bit tough on prices,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, on Jan. 4. “We’re down more than 50 cents in the last couple of weeks, so 2022 isn’t off to the best start price-wise.”

She noted the Minneapolis March futures on Jan. 4 were trading around $9.70, which is still high, historically speaking, but it is still tough to absorb when prices had been in the mid-$10 range just weeks before. That puts cash prices around $9 to $9.30, meaning the market has seen anywhere from a 50-70 cent drop for cash prices in the past couple weeks.

Having pointed that out, Olson noted there are still a lot of bullish factors out there for the market to consider, including a tight stocks situation along with concerns over the hard red winter wheat crop.

“But lately there are some things weighing on the market. One of the big ones is the slow export demand,” she said. “Along with that we have seen a bit of a stronger dollar lately, so we’re not as competitive. Another thing the last few weeks is the general economic uncertainty with the new strain of COVID, and transportation and other logistical issues.”