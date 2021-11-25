Strong demand helps push corn market

As the U.S. corn harvest was trying to wrap up, the corn market was seeing a little bit of a push up on prices in mid-November.

As the week of Thanksgiving began, about 5 percent of the U.S. corn crop was left to be harvested. However, that last 5 percent might be a little tougher to come into play because it’s mostly in the eastern Corn Belt where it’s been wet, according to Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D.

“So there’s some concern about production. That’s something that could be adjusted a little bit in this next (USDA) report, or by the January final,” he said.

“The big thing the market has been seeing is that demand has been strong, more so with the strong ethanol demand and good, strong gas demand along with it, so that’s helped to keep the corn market moving forward,” he added.

Martinson noted that basis levels continue to be tight across the whole U.S., but especially where there are some tighter supplies where production was down a little bit. That’s apparent in North Dakota where the western part of the state has a +50 over basis, the central part has a +25 over basis and in the east it’s a -25 under basis.

“All that is more indicative of the supply of corn that’s available. I think that’s how we’re going to see corn as we go through the winter, it’s going to be more basis-driven than anything because of where supply is and where supply isn’t,” he said. “They’re going to have to bid for it. We’re going to see a pretty good movement as far as basis is concerned once the crop is done and the bins are welded shut. It’s going to take a little more to get that corn out of the bin and I do think that will help keep that basis strong.”