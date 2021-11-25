Strong demand helps push corn market

As the U.S. corn harvest was trying to wrap up, the corn market was seeing a little bit of a push up on prices in mid-November.
As the week of Thanksgiving began, about 5 percent of the U.S. corn crop was left to be harvested. However, that last 5 percent might be a little tougher to come into play because it’s mostly in the eastern Corn Belt where it’s been wet, according to Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D.
“So there’s some concern about production. That’s something that could be adjusted a little bit in this next (USDA) report, or by the January final,” he said.
“The big thing the market has been seeing is that demand has been strong, more so with the strong ethanol demand and good, strong gas demand along with it, so that’s helped to keep the corn market moving forward,” he added.
Martinson noted that basis levels continue to be tight across the whole U.S., but especially where there are some tighter supplies where production was down a little bit. That’s apparent in North Dakota where the western part of the state has a +50 over basis, the central part has a +25 over basis and in the east it’s a -25 under basis.
“All that is more indicative of the supply of corn that’s available. I think that’s how we’re going to see corn as we go through the winter, it’s going to be more basis-driven than anything because of where supply is and where supply isn’t,” he said. “They’re going to have to bid for it. We’re going to see a pretty good movement as far as basis is concerned once the crop is done and the bins are welded shut. It’s going to take a little more to get that corn out of the bin and I do think that will help keep that basis strong.”
Martinson also feels that futures have a chance to see a little bit of a run, but a couple factors will play a part in how much of a run it could be. One, the U.S. is going to have decent production this year, and two, South America is off to a “gangbuster start.”
“The crop is actually off to one of the best starts on record for Brazil. That’s leading us to think they’re going to get the beans harvested early, get the safrinha corn planted timely,” he said, adding that the problem is whether or not there will be enough fertilizer to fertilize that crop to get maximum yield.
That’s going to be a concern going forward and that’s part of what’s helping to drive the price in the U.S. – “the fact that input costs are so high that corn has to try to keep a higher price to stay competitive in the planting equation.”
Another factor the market is watching is a lysine shortage, which is helping to increase the demand for bean oil, according to Martinson, but it’s also going to increase the need for corn to mix with the feed rations. “So, between the ethanol and feed demand, we are looking at a little bit better demand picture starting to get painted, as well,” he said.
On the demand side, Martinson said demand for feed will increase and ethanol demand will likely increase, as well. On the export side, sales have been good, but not stellar.
“But because of the idea that Canada, the EU, and China are going to be short on feed, they’re going to be needing to import more corn,” he said. “That’s helping to keep the idea that corn exports will continue to be at least in line with USDA’s projections.
“Right now, it’s getting to become more of a ‘where the supply is, where it isn’t’ that’s going to drive prices, and then with the strong ethanol demand, that’s kind of helping,” he added.
One other factor to keep an eye on is in regard to shipping freight costs. He noted the U.S. has the cheapest corn in the world right now, in terms of buying, but once it gets put on the boat, then the freight rates make us a little more competitive with everybody else.
“That’s why we’ve been seeing the Ukraine and Brazil being able to get some exports into some of the countries like South Korea because of logistics,” he said. “Hopefully we can see that turn around here once we get a little bit into the early winter. But we are seeing a little concern with (freight rates) and it is causing some countries to look away from us. We’re seeing a lot of demand out of Mexico and Canada and that’s helping to offset what we’re losing in South Korea.”
Martinson noted that local prices were running anywhere between $5.50 and $6.20 depending on location. For example, in the western part of North Dakota the price was in the $6, and in the eastern part it was around $5.50.
Looking at one elevator in western Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Nov. 22, the December delivery price was $5.65 per bushel and basis was -10 cents under.
The June 2022 futures price was listed at $5.88 and basis was +6 cents over.