Sunflower acres could be impacted by late-season snow

The war in Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of sunflower oil, continues to impact the sunflower market and support high prices. And now, late-season snow storms are forcing planting delays of other early-season crops, which could have an impact on sunflower acreage this growing season.

Wide-ranging winter storms in mid- and late April dumped significant amounts of heavy snow across a broad swath of the Northern Plains, which will impact the 2022 growing season and cause planting delays.

“Colder than normal temperatures are expected through (the end of April) and will be unfavorable for any fieldwork or planting for at least two weeks as snowmelt will be a very slow process,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on April 25.

“Depending on how long the snow lasts and for fields dry up enough to begin planting, the optimal planting window for some earlier-planted crops could be hampered and lead to below normal yields,” he continued.

If producers are unable to get the earlier crops planted in a timely manner, it may force some to alter their planting decisions for 2022, which could mean for sunflower acres.

“There is still time for producers to adjust their crop plans for this year to take advantage of the market opportunities that sunflowers can offer,” he pointed out. “Late-season planted crops like sunflower can perform well and markets are currently in position to reward that production with record high new crop prices for delivery this fall.”

Nearby NuSun prices at the region’s crush plants, as of April 25, were listed at $38.25 per hundredweight for delivery in May at the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., At the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D., the May delivery price for NuSun sunflower was $38.20 per hundredweight.

High-oleic sunflower prices were $38.75 for delivery in May at the Cargill plant in West Fargo, and at ADM in Enderlin, the May delivery price was $38.70.

Looking at 2022 new crop cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts, the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo listed new crop NuSun contracts at $33.10 cash and $32.60 with an AOG clause. The ADM crush plant in Enderlin listed 2022 NuSun contracts of $33 cash and $32.30 with an AOG clause.

New crop high-oleic sunflower contracts were $34.10 cash and $33.60 with an AOG at West Fargo, while Enderlin posted $34 cash and $33.30 with an AOG. Elsewhere in North Dakota, the crush plant in Pingree listed a new crop high-oleic cash price of $33.70 and Hebron listed a cash price of $33.

According to the March 31 planting intentions report from USDA, the number of intended sunflower acres was much lower than the trade had expected.

“With lower than anticipated acres, diversifying market risk with some sunflower acres would be a good option in 2022,” Sandbakken said, adding that seed supplies were still plentiful to add acres this season.

“If you are concerned about the weather impacting yields, plants are still offering Act of God contracts for fall delivery,” he continued. “These ‘fail safe’ contracts have become very popular with farmers throughout the production region. It provides an opportunity to ‘lock in’ attractive prices now for fall delivery and removes that all important factor of ‘yield risk’ when uncertain growing conditions exist like this year.”

In the near-term, the trade will continue to keep an eye on the situation in Ukraine where exports have been greatly reduced as the country basically does not have access to ports, as well as to continue to monitor the impact of the war on planting and harvesting of crops there.

And the market will also continue to keep a close watch on the weather in this region and the impact the recent cold, snow and rain events is having on planting, how long it may be delayed and what that could mean to potential sunflower acres this growing season.

