Sunflower market impacted by war in Ukraine

The impact of the war in Ukraine is far-reaching as not only markets are affected, but the sunflower industry is also feeling the effects.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has significantly impacted global markets,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on March 14. “Since the start of the conflict, oilseed crush facilities and ports in Ukraine have suspended operations, and other countries have imposed sanctions on Russia limiting trade from the region.”
This is a big deal because Ukraine and Russia are major producers and exporters of sunflower. The suspension of operations at ports has directly affected delivery of sunflower product. But the war also brings into question Ukrainian sunflower production this year and whether producers will be able to get their crop planted and harvested with war hanging overhead.
“In a typical year, Ukraine, and Russia account for about 75-80 percent of global sunflower meal and sunflower oil trade. Finding alternative vegetable oils will be a challenge in a market that has been facing tight supplies even before the events in Ukraine,” Sandbakken explained.
“How long Ukraine’s exports are shut down is unknown. The war likely will disrupt spring planting progress in Ukraine, as well.”
The uncertainty of the war and the direct impacts of these associated factors is a major concern for the market and is having a direct impact on prices. Local prices have risen noticeably.
Nearby NuSun prices at the region’s crush plants, as of March 14, were listed at $35.60 per hundredweight for delivery in March and April at ADM in Enderlin, N.D. At Cargill in West Fargo, N.D., the March/April delivery price for NuSun sunflower was $35 per hundredweight.
High-oleic sunflower prices were $36.10 for delivery in March and April at ADM in Enderlin, and $35.50 for March/April delivery at the Cargill plant in West Fargo.
Looking at 2022 new crop cash and Act of God (AOG) contracts, the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo listed new crop NuSun contracts at $30.90 cash and $30.40 with an AOG clause. The ADM crush plant in Enderlin listed 2022 NuSun contracts of $26.20 cash and $25.50 with an AOG clause.
New crop high-oleic sunflower contracts were $27.25 cash and $26.75 with an AOG at West Fargo, while Enderlin posted $30.75 cash and $30.05 with an AOG. Elsewhere in North Dakota, the crush plant in Pingree listed a new crop high-oleic cash price of $31.05 and Hebron listed a cash price of $30.35.
“The recent surge in new crop prices are encouraging U.S. farmers to increase sunflower acres in 2022 to help replace some of the oil output that will be lost from the Black Sea trade disruptions,” he said. “Since the invasion began, new crop prices have increased $2.80-$3.05 per hundredweight.”
Another thing for producers to consider are the premiums that crush plants pay on sunflower with oil content above 40 percent. For each 1 percent of oil above 40 percent, the crush plants will pay a 2 percent price premium. Sandbakken explained that this would push a contract with 45 percent oil content gross return 10 percent higher per hundredweight. For example, an AOG $29.65 contract increases to $32.60, and the cash $31.40 contract moves close to $34.50.
“Take another look at sunflowers and you might be looking at the most profitable crop to grow in 2022,” he concluded.