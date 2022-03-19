Sunflower market impacted by war in Ukraine

The impact of the war in Ukraine is far-reaching as not only markets are affected, but the sunflower industry is also feeling the effects.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has significantly impacted global markets,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on March 14. “Since the start of the conflict, oilseed crush facilities and ports in Ukraine have suspended operations, and other countries have imposed sanctions on Russia limiting trade from the region.”

This is a big deal because Ukraine and Russia are major producers and exporters of sunflower. The suspension of operations at ports has directly affected delivery of sunflower product. But the war also brings into question Ukrainian sunflower production this year and whether producers will be able to get their crop planted and harvested with war hanging overhead.

“In a typical year, Ukraine, and Russia account for about 75-80 percent of global sunflower meal and sunflower oil trade. Finding alternative vegetable oils will be a challenge in a market that has been facing tight supplies even before the events in Ukraine,” Sandbakken explained.

“How long Ukraine’s exports are shut down is unknown. The war likely will disrupt spring planting progress in Ukraine, as well.”

The uncertainty of the war and the direct impacts of these associated factors is a major concern for the market and is having a direct impact on prices. Local prices have risen noticeably.