Sunflower market reaction tepid to USDA report

The various grain commodity markets, including sunflower, were waiting in anticipation of new supply and demand numbers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as certified acres numbers from the Farm Service Agency (FSA), to provide direction. However, the FSA numbers were delayed, so the market reaction was tepid.

“Aug. 12 was supposed to be a huge day for commodity markets as USDA released its latest supply and demand report and first report of FSA certified acres was to be released,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the Aug. 15 NSA newsletter. “The (supply and demand) report was released, but the FSA figures (were) delayed.”

Sandbakken explained that at the time USDA was collecting planting data for its June planted acreage report, “excessive rainfall” had delayed planting in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. USDA re-contacted respondents in July in those states who reported acreage as not yet planted to verify planted acreage for several crops, including sunflower.

“USDA made adjustments to some crops, but left planted and harvested area estimates for oil and non-oil sunflower unchanged from the June report figures,” he said.

In USDA’s Aug. 12 supply and demand report, soybean production was estimated at a record high 4.53 billion bushels, up 2 percent from 2021.

“Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, yields are expected to average a record high 51.9 bushels per harvested acre,” he noted, adding that total planted area was up 1 percent from last year at 88.0 million acres. USDA estimated the area harvested for U.S. soybeans at 87.2 million acres, also up 1 percent from 2021.

“USDA will provide their initial yield and production estimates for the 2022 oil-type and confection sunflower crop in October,” he said.

Sunflower prices have certainly fallen off of their record highs set in early June. As of Aug. 15, old crop NuSun prices were listed at $27.50 per hundredweight for delivery in both August and September at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D. At the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., the August delivery price was $27.50 and the September delivery price was $27.20.

For 2022 new crop NuSun sunflower, the ADM plant in Enderlin was offering $27.50 cash and $26.80 with an Act of God (AOG) clause. The Cargill crush plant in West Fargo was offering $27.20 cash for new crop NuSun. There was no listing for an AOG.

Prices for high-oleic sunflower at Cargill in West Fargo were posted at $32.80 per hundredweight for delivery in August and $28.45 for delivery in September. At ADM in Enderlin, posted bids were $32.45 for delivery in August and $28.50 for September delivery.

For new crop high-oleic sunflower, ADM in Enderlin posted new crop prices of $28.50 cash and $27.80 with an AOG. Cargill in West Fargo was offering $28.45 cash. There was no listing for an AOG.

Elsewhere in North Dakota, Pingree was offering $29.85 cash and Hebron was offering $29.15 cash for new crop high-oleic sunflower.