Sunflower market watching Ukrainian situation closely

The sunflower market, along with the whole world, was keeping a close watch on the events unfolding in Ukraine as Russia launched invasion forces in late February. The ongoing skirmish continued to cast uncertainty over many commodity markets.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled the markets,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the Feb. 28 NSA newsletter. “Russia and Ukraine are global crop heavyweights with the two countries accounting for a large portion of global wheat exports, corn supplies, and sunflower oil exports. Traders are worried that the invasion will impact crop movement and trigger a mass scramble by importers to seek alternative shipments.
“Global edible oil markets were already under pressure leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after top palm oil producer Indonesia restricted its exports after production shortfalls due to labor shortages and supply chain issues,” he continued, adding that soy oil supplies, already at the sixth-tightest level on record, continued to tighten further with soybean production estimates in South America dwindling even further following a La Niña-induced drought.
“The U.S. and Canada stand to gain from the Black Sea trade disruptions, so look for volatile markets in the days ahead,” he said.
Following the initial news of the invasion, old crop NuSun prices were up 30 cents to $1.50 with high-oleic up 15-50 cents at the end of the week ending Feb. 25. New crop NuSun prices were up 25-50 cents with high-oleic up 25-75 cents.
As of Feb. 28, NuSun prices were listed at $32.65 per hundredweight for delivery in March at both the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., and the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D.
Prices for high-oleic sunflower at Cargill in West Fargo were $33.50 per hundredweight for delivery in March while ADM in Enderlin was offering $33 for high-oleic sunflower delivered in March.
Contracts for 2022 new crop NuSun and high-oleic sunflower were also posted. For 2022 new crop NuSun sunflower, the Cargill West Fargo crush plant was offering $27.85 cash and $27.35 with an Act of God clause (AOG). The ADM plant in Enderlin was offering $27.55 cash and $26.85 with an AOG.
For high-oleic sunflower, the Cargill West Fargo plant was offering $29.10 cash and $28.60 with an AOG. The ADM Enderlin plant posted new crop prices of $28.15 cash and $27.45 with an AOG.
In other news, Sandbakken pointed out the price discovery period for crop insurance for sunflower ended on Feb. 28, adding that the price election for oil type sunflowers is expected to be around $32.40 with confections at $40.50 per hundredweight.
“This is an increase of 30 cents for oils and 40 cents for confections from last week. Last year at this same time, oil type sunflowers were at $22, and confections were $27.30 per hundredweight,” he said.