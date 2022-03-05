Sunflower market watching Ukrainian situation closely

The sunflower market, along with the whole world, was keeping a close watch on the events unfolding in Ukraine as Russia launched invasion forces in late February. The ongoing skirmish continued to cast uncertainty over many commodity markets.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled the markets,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in the Feb. 28 NSA newsletter. “Russia and Ukraine are global crop heavyweights with the two countries accounting for a large portion of global wheat exports, corn supplies, and sunflower oil exports. Traders are worried that the invasion will impact crop movement and trigger a mass scramble by importers to seek alternative shipments.

“Global edible oil markets were already under pressure leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after top palm oil producer Indonesia restricted its exports after production shortfalls due to labor shortages and supply chain issues,” he continued, adding that soy oil supplies, already at the sixth-tightest level on record, continued to tighten further with soybean production estimates in South America dwindling even further following a La Niña-induced drought.

“The U.S. and Canada stand to gain from the Black Sea trade disruptions, so look for volatile markets in the days ahead,” he said.

Following the initial news of the invasion, old crop NuSun prices were up 30 cents to $1.50 with high-oleic up 15-50 cents at the end of the week ending Feb. 25. New crop NuSun prices were up 25-50 cents with high-oleic up 25-75 cents.