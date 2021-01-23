Sunflower prices continue to rally to start 2021

If the new year is measured in rising commodity prices, then 2021 is off to a great start as sunflower, as well as many other grain commodities, are enjoying prices they haven’t seen in months or even years.

“The rally in sunflower prices continues at the crush plants,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Jan.19. “Nearby NuSun prices were up 10-50 cents with high-oleic up 15-50 cents. 2021 new crop added another 5-30 cents.”

Looking at prices at the region’s crush plants, as of Jan.19, NuSun sunflower was listed at $20 per hundredweight for delivery in February at Cargill in West Fargo, N.D. The price at ADM in Enderlin, N.D., was $19.55 per hundredweight for delivery in February.

2021 new crop NuSun prices remained steady at $20.20 cash and $19.90 with an Act of God (AOG) clause at West Fargo, while new crop prices were $20.10 cash and $19.60 with an AOG at Enderlin.

High-oleic sunflower prices were $20 for February delivery at West Fargo, while the price at Enderlin was $19.55 for delivery in February.

High-oleic 2021 new crop prices at West Fargo were posted at $20.40 cash and $20.10 with an AOG, while the crush plant in Enderlin posted prices of $20.35 cash and $19.85 with an AOG.

Meanwhile, other commodities such as soybeans, corn and wheat were also enjoying high prices with soybean cash prices around the region at over $13, corn pushing close to $5 and spring wheat averaging around $6.