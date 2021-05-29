Sunflower prices, like other commodities, slip slightly

Sunflower prices had been at near record highs earlier in May, but like most other commodities, prices have fallen back a bit, though still considered very good.
“A broad commodity sell-off this week left stock markets, energy, and commodity prices significantly lower,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on May 24.
“Chicago Board of Trade soybean and products spilled into the red after ample technical selling,” he continued. “Soybean prices continue to face pressure from a slowdown in export sales, a large U.S. crop that is currently being planted, and a likely record-breaking Brazilian harvest.”
Looking at South American oil crop production, Sandbakken noted that despite more than a few weather challenges, Brazil set a new record for soybean production of 4.9 billion bushels, a growth of 8.5 percent from last year.
“Sunflower prices weathered the sell-off quite well with minimal losses. Nearby old and new crop NuSun and high-oleic prices were down 35 cents to unchanged this week (ending May 21). Old and new crop prices continue to trade at nine-year highs,” he said.
Looking at prices at the region’s crush plants, as of May 24, the price at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., was $26.85 per hundredweight for delivery in June. At the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., NuSun sunflower was listed at $26.80 per hundredweight for delivery in June.
High-oleic sunflower prices were $27.35 at Enderlin for delivery in June and $27.30 at West Fargo, also for delivery in June
Sandbakken pointed out that crush plants are still offering Act of God (AOG) contracts for fall delivery. Prices for 2021 new crop NuSun sunflower also gained and were posted at $26.95 cash and $26.45 with an AOG clause at ADM in Enderlin, while at Cargill in West Fargo new crop prices were $26.85 cash and $26.35 with an AOG.
High-oleic 2021 new crop prices at Enderlin were posted at $27.45 cash and $26.95 with an AOG, while the crush plant in West Fargo posted prices of $27.35 cash and $26.85 with an AOG.
Elsewhere in North Dakota, new crop high-oleic prices were listed at $26.85 cash at Pingree, and $26.05 cash at Hebron.
The Dakotas received some well-deserved rain showers the week ending May 21, with more hopefully on the way.
“The moisture is beneficial but may be too late to save some earlier-planted crops that have run out of gas and will unfortunately not make it due to drought conditions,” he said. “Sunflowers offer a good alternative to consider for re-plant and first crop acres. They can be planted until late June and perform well in dry conditions.”
Sandbakken also pointed out that in 2017, the last major drought year in the Dakotas, confection sunflower did exceptionally well with yields per acre at 1,800 pounds in North Dakota and 2,000 pounds in South Dakota. Similarly, oil sunflower yields were 1,650 pounds in North Dakota and 1,700 pounds in South Dakota.
Lastly, he pointed out that the final planting dates for crop insurance purposes for sunflower vary by county. In North Dakota, it is either June 10 or 15 and South Dakota is June 15 or 20. Processors are offering cash and Act of God (AOG) production contracts starting at a minimum of $32 and upwards per hundredweight for confections with oils in a range of $26.45-$27.45.
“With lower moisture needs and very profitable returns, diversifying market risk with some confection or oil sunflower acres is a good option in 2021,” he said.