Sunflower prices, like other commodities, slip slightly

Sunflower prices had been at near record highs earlier in May, but like most other commodities, prices have fallen back a bit, though still considered very good.

“A broad commodity sell-off this week left stock markets, energy, and commodity prices significantly lower,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on May 24.

“Chicago Board of Trade soybean and products spilled into the red after ample technical selling,” he continued. “Soybean prices continue to face pressure from a slowdown in export sales, a large U.S. crop that is currently being planted, and a likely record-breaking Brazilian harvest.”

Looking at South American oil crop production, Sandbakken noted that despite more than a few weather challenges, Brazil set a new record for soybean production of 4.9 billion bushels, a growth of 8.5 percent from last year.

“Sunflower prices weathered the sell-off quite well with minimal losses. Nearby old and new crop NuSun and high-oleic prices were down 35 cents to unchanged this week (ending May 21). Old and new crop prices continue to trade at nine-year highs,” he said.

Looking at prices at the region’s crush plants, as of May 24, the price at the ADM crush plant in Enderlin, N.D., was $26.85 per hundredweight for delivery in June. At the Cargill crush plant in West Fargo, N.D., NuSun sunflower was listed at $26.80 per hundredweight for delivery in June.

High-oleic sunflower prices were $27.35 at Enderlin for delivery in June and $27.30 at West Fargo, also for delivery in June