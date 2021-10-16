Sunflower prices remain strong as harvest continues

With sunflower producers making good headway in the 2021 sunflower harvest, prices have remained steady or have gone up slightly in the early part of October.

According to John Sandbakken, National Sunflower Association executive director, commenting in the Oct. 11 NSA newsletter, nearby prices at the crush plants were unchanged to up 15 cents for the week ending Oct. 8 and producers in North and South Dakota and Minnesota were making good progress with the 2021 harvest. Also, harvest in Texas continued to progress ahead of the five-year average.

“In the past week, producers harvested an additional 23,585 acres, pushing 2021 harvested acres to about 58,775 acres,” Sandbakken said. “This represents 5 percent of this year’s projected harvested acres and is about equal to last year at this same time.

“Overall, dry conditions are expected to continue over the next two weeks in the sunflower growing region and will benefit ongoing harvest,” he added.

At the regional crush plants, as of Oct. 12, NuSun sunflower was listed at $31.80 per hundredweight at the Cargill plant in West Fargo, N.D., for delivery in October, and $30.90 for delivery in November. At the ADM plant in Enderlin, N.D, the October delivery price for NuSun sunflower was $31.55, while the November delivery price was $30.65.

As of Oct. 12, for high-oleic sunflower, the October delivery price was posted at $32 per hundredweight at Cargill in West Fargo, while the price for delivery in November was $31.40. At ADM in Enderlin, for October delivery of high-oleic sunflower the price offering was $31.75 per hundredweight and the November delivery price was $31.15.