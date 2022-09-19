US canola imports surge during first half of September

According to the latest USDA Oil Crops Outlook, U.S. canola imports have ballooned over the last two months, totaling more than 540 million pounds. This amount has not been exceeded in the last three marketing years until the eighth month of the marketing year. As a result, the USDA now pegs 2022-23 canola imports at 1.49 billion pounds, an increase of 220 million pounds from its latest forecast. Total canola crush will reach 4.53 billion pounds.
The increased supplies of canola are expected to suppress prices in the coming year somewhat as canola oil prices are projected to average 79 cents per pound compared to 91 cents per pound last year. The U.S. is also expected to consume 1.3 billion pounds of canola oil for biofuel production in the coming year, up by 50 million pounds from its previous forecast. Canola oil for food use was also raised by 50 million pounds to 4.88 billion pounds.
The USDA issued a Biofuels Annual report on Canada recently and it described the implications of Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulation (CFR), which became law in July of this year and is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with transportation fuel. It said the CFR is expected to increase demand for imported U.S. feedstocks, in particular vegetable oil feedstocks, such as canola oil and soy oil. It said U.S. canola oil exports may find a growing market in Canada. The USDA Oil Crops Outlook, meanwhile, made no mention of new exports, as it projects all the increased canola oil supply made available this coming year will be consumed domestically.
The USDA also reported in its monthly Oilseed Crushings Report that canola seeds crushed for crude oil was 150,198 tons in July, compared with 147,715 tons in June and 145,967 tons in July 2021. Canola crude oil produced was 117 million pounds, down 3 percent from June and down 6 percent from July 2021.
Oilseed prices reacted strongly to the upside following the USDA’s Sept, 12 Crop Production Report. The USDA lowered its estimate of soybean production in the U.S. due to dry conditions in the western Corn Belt. This reduction raised the price outlook for canola and other oilseeds. Canola prices had been deteriorating in the weeks leading up to the report as higher expected output from North America and other countries dampened the price outlook for the short-term. It was an unexpected cut to soybean harvested acres. Forecasters said when the USDA cuts expected production this early in the season, there is a 70 percent chance of further reductions. Worries about inflation following the report have since dampened prices for oilseeds.
The November ICE canola contract finished the session on Sept. 14 at $797 per metric ton (MT), down $3 on the day, and down $38 in the last two weeks. The January canola contract ended at $805 per MT, also down $38 in the last two weeks. Canola prices are now trading below the 20-day and 50-day moving averages.
Local cash prices as of Sept. 14 at nearby crush plants ranged from $25.96 to $27.54 for September through October deliveries, down approximately $1.00-$1.50 per hundredweight during the first two weeks of the month.
Canola harvested in North Dakota, as of Sept. 12, was at 54 percent, behind last year’s 70 percent and the 5-year average of 67 percent. Canola crop conditions are unchanged from two weeks ago with 70 percent rated good-to-excellent.
Canola yields in North Dakota are reported to be all over the board. Many fields that have the appearance of yields well over 2,000 pounds are being reported below 2,000. A wet spring, issues with flea beetles and replant issues, along with significant heat this summer were all factors in reduced yields.
In Montana, canola harvest is moving along much quicker than last year, as 93 percent of the canola has been harvested. The five-year average for this date is 73 percent.