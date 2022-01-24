USDA report confirms large US soybean crop

The major reports from USDA in mid-January basically confirmed what the market already knew – that the U.S. had a very large soybean crop. The final production total was actually slightly higher than expected, but not dramatically so.

“For soybeans, (USDA) did increase production a little. So the national average yield increased slightly from what we were expecting, but it was well within the range of estimates, so not a big shocker, but it did go up a little,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University.

Looking at the market, Olson said there are two big uses for soybeans – domestic crushing and exports. Of those, domestic crush is still running very strong and the U.S. actually had some record crush levels in November and December.

“So the industry is still doing very well,” he said.

As for exports, he noted there is strong demand for soybean meal, including nationally and internationally, as well as a growing demand for soybean oil, which is what’s really driving the margins right now because of interest in renewable diesel.

“Right now, the capacity we have will not increase,” he said. “We know how many plants we have and how much they can handle, so they’re running pretty much full bore. Even if prices do change, I don't know if the volumes they use are going to change much.”

Looking at soybean exports, Olson said the market always has an eye on China – “the 800-pound gorilla” in the global market.