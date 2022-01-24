USDA report confirms large US soybean crop

The major reports from USDA in mid-January basically confirmed what the market already knew – that the U.S. had a very large soybean crop. The final production total was actually slightly higher than expected, but not dramatically so.
“For soybeans, (USDA) did increase production a little. So the national average yield increased slightly from what we were expecting, but it was well within the range of estimates, so not a big shocker, but it did go up a little,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University.
Looking at the market, Olson said there are two big uses for soybeans – domestic crushing and exports. Of those, domestic crush is still running very strong and the U.S. actually had some record crush levels in November and December.
“So the industry is still doing very well,” he said.
As for exports, he noted there is strong demand for soybean meal, including nationally and internationally, as well as a growing demand for soybean oil, which is what’s really driving the margins right now because of interest in renewable diesel.
“Right now, the capacity we have will not increase,” he said. “We know how many plants we have and how much they can handle, so they’re running pretty much full bore. Even if prices do change, I don't know if the volumes they use are going to change much.”
Looking at soybean exports, Olson said the market always has an eye on China – “the 800-pound gorilla” in the global market.
And although China is the one “that really has the sway,” Mexico is the number two customer for U.S. soybeans and is also important.
“I want to keep reminding people that our trade with Mexico is really important. They’re our next door neighbor and really good customers of ours. I don't want people to get too focused just on China without recognizing our good, steady customers,” he said. “The challenge we have is that there are two things going on in global soybean trade right now. One of them, of course, is how big is the South American crop for Brazil, in particular, but also Argentina.”
When people think about trade for soybeans, it's really China and the U.S. And although Argentina produces a lot of soybeans, they’re number three in global production. But most of their soybeans are crushed into oil and meal and they’re exported as oil and meal products and not as whole soybeans.
While China purchased a near record volume of soybeans last year from the U.S., they have had a drop in their purchases of soybeans globally, partially because of the trade war, but also because of African swine fever, according to Olson.
“Their hog herd was cut pretty dramatically due to African swine fever. They’re still trying to rebuild their herd,” he said. “But, the demand base, the amount of soybean bushels they need going forward, has flattened.”
The competition for providing soybeans boils down to mainly the U.S., Brazil, and Argentina. Olson pointed out the U.S. produced a record soybean crop last year and the second-largest corn crop in history…all in the same year. Brazil, up until recently, was forecast to also have a record bean crop, but because of drought conditions, primarily in the south, those numbers are coming down. Right now, the average trade estimate is that it likely will not be a record year, but it’s still going to be very good.
“So, we add a good production year with flat demand from China, and people are looking around and saying, ‘well, how much soybean do we really need?’ That change in thought process is starting to put some downward pressure on soybeans. Now the demand base is still very good, we’re still talking about some very big numbers,” he said.
“But the grain market, a lot of it is about psychology. It’s all about what the people expect to happen,” he continued. “On the positive side for price increases, the forecast for smaller Brazilian soybean production and Argentine soybean production is slipping every day just because it is so dry, particularly in southern Brazil and Argentina.”
That said, northern Brazil is still going to have a very good crop, especially in the Mato Grosso area and adjoining states.
“Those yields are very good. They’re starting harvest already and yield reports are very strong. It’s the south that’s having the hot dry weather,” he said.
“We’ll have a much better idea in the next several weeks about the size of the South American crop and right now that’s where all eyes are focused – on the weather forecast and yield projections coming out of South America. Right now, the general trend is lower yields, which will support prices,” he continued. “On the positive side we have that, but on the neutral side is that the Chinese demand base is not growing as quickly as it has in the past, so we have some mixed-messaging going on.”
Looking at soybean prices, they range from $13-$13.25 depending on location.
“Those are still very good prices. They’re down from what we saw before Christmas, but c’mon, $13 soybeans are not bad,” he said.
At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of Jan. 18, the January cash price for old crop soybeans was $13.23 per bushel and basis was -35 cents under. The June 2022 futures price was listed at $13.75 and basis was -11 cents under.
Looking ahead, Olson noted that producers are already looking ahead to crop rotations this spring, but one of the things people are really focused on right now is fertilizer prices, as well as chemical prices.
“That’s because prices for chemicals, Roundup and Liberty, as well as a lot of other chemistries, are going to be higher. That is a concern,” he said. “Right now, the current thought process is we likely will not see any kind of softening or reduction in those chemical and fertilizer prices until we get into mid-summer and fall, and even then it may not drop very much.”
Olson thinks that the cost of fertilizer, location, as well as chemistry for weed control, could flip some acres.
“The ultimate question the market is asking is will that change the crop mix. We’ll have to wait and see as we get closer to spring, but that could shift some acres up here in the Northern Plains,” he added.
Olson offered a word of caution to producers regarding the timing and purchase of fertilizer and chemicals.
“If you’re buying fertilizer now, be sure you try and sell or market some of your crop, at least enough to cover your fertilizer expenses, because with today’s prices you, using new crop pricing, you can still make money at these numbers,” he said. “Even if you have an average yield, you put a pencil to it, you can still make money with these kinds of chemical and fertilizer prices.
“But, if you buy those chemicals and you buy the fertilizer now and you wait to price some of the grain until the summer and we have low prices, that’s going to be much more difficult,” he added. “What I’m trying to ask people from a risk management standpoint is to try and match up. If you’re buying fertilizer and chemicals – pre-paying – make sure that you sell some crop to cover those expenses, to lock in that margin.”