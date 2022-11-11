Volatility continuing to impact spring wheat market

“Volatile” is probably the best descriptive term to describe what’s been happening in the spring wheat market in recent weeks.

“With spring wheat, for the most part we still have some volatility,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “The most recent event to cause volatility was when Russia first announced they were backing out of the Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement to move some of Ukraine’s stocks, and then, after a few days, decided they’d be back in again, so then the market sold off.”

On the December Minneapolis futures, which the market is trading on now, since the end of October the price went from $9.50-$10 and now the price is back to about $9.50 again. That $9.50 has been “a pretty good floor” in the December futures since early to mid-October.

Peterson pointed out there have been some supportive factors in the market. One is that Australia has a large crop in the making but is currently experiencing some heavy rains.

“So there are starting to be concerns about quality, and a high percentage of their crop will shift into the feed category,” he said. “We’ll see what happens over the next month or so.

“On the flip side, the second supportive factor is that Argentina continues to see its crop shrink, primarily due to drought,” he added. “Those were the last two important countries to harvest their crop this marketing year. Both of those factors have been supportive.”

On the other hand, there are also some headwinds the market is facing. And, for the U.S. at least, that’s trying to continue to get price competitive.

“When you consider the strength of the U.S. dollar and just our high internal market prices due to relatively tight stocks in hard red winter wheat and, to some extent, some of the other classes, our prices have been elevated above the world level. But we have seen that come down a little bit,” he said, adding that the PNW (Pacific Northwest) export prices since mid-October are down 50 cents a bushel or so. In some areas, they’re probably down a little more.

“Hopefully that’s going to get us into the ballpark and be more competitive for demand,” he added.

On the demand side, the current pace for overall U.S. wheat export sales stands at 450 million bushels (MB), which is down 7 percent from a year ago.

Hard red winter wheat is the class that’s struggling the most with sales down 35 percent from last year at only 125 MB on the books.

Hard red spring wheat sales are doing better with 132 MB in export sales. That’s the highest export class in the U.S. and is about 6 percent ahead for the year.

Where the U.S. continues to struggle the most – in the Japan market, other parts of Asia, and into Central and South America – is where Canada has been more aggressive, according to Peterson.

“When you look at the strength of the U.S. dollar versus the Canadian dollar – that gives them an edge. Plus, for some reason, Canada has been more aggressive on its export offers since late September, so they’ve been able to capture some sales. Hopefully we can make up some ground,” he said.

Markets where the U.S. is doing quite well include: Mexico, where sales are running ahead of last year, as well as Nigeria and Vietnam.

“But what’s dragging us for hard red spring wheat is the Philippines, which is our largest market, where we’re down quite notably, as well as to Japan. Hopefully we can turn around those two big markets and see some better demand,” he said.

Peterson explained that quality is not the reason why hard red winter wheat is struggling this year. The winter wheat region experienced drought this year and it’s still very dry while producers are trying to plant this year’s crop. He further explained that class of wheat exports more through the U.S. Gulf, but with the low water level of the Mississippi River, there are some higher transportation costs. U.S. hard red winter wheat also competes more directly with the Black Sea wheat, as well as European and some of the more mid-quality Australian and Canadian wheat.

“So it’s been very tough to sway some demand at current U.S. hard red winter prices, which are higher than normal relative to hard red spring,” he said. “And in some segments of the market, hard red winter is priced at a premium to hard red spring.

“While that’s certainly a negative on one end, at least for hard red spring wheat producers, I think it’s a positive over the long-term because we are buying demand on the export end, as well as domestically. We’re seeing mills switching back to a little more spring wheat in their milling,” he added.

USDA’s current projections for hard red spring wheat demand shows exports are projected to be up to 225 MB this year, up 8 percent from 209 MB last year. Food use of spring wheat is estimated at 264 MB. That compares to 245 MB last year, so an increase of 8 percent.

“Interestingly, even though we had a much larger crop this year – 50 percent more bushels than a year ago – USDA is projecting that by June 2023, we could possibly have lower hard red spring wheat stocks, simply because of higher demand,” he said.

“I think that’s something to gauge over the next few months and into 2023, that if we start doing better than what USDA is projecting and we start buying a lot more demand with the current price relationships, those stocks could even get a little tighter going into spring of next year,” he added.

Peterson pointed out that for Canada – “the biggest nemesis to U.S. wheat sales” – their export shipments were running 8 percent higher than a year ago. Canada has had very good sales to China, Japan, Bangladesh, Italy and Spain, and they’re starting to get more aggressive into Central and South America.

“They’ve got a big crop and their quality was better than some anticipated with about 84 percent rated as a No. 1 grade. The crop is averaging about 14.2 percent protein, which is similar to protein levels of the U.S. crop,” he said.

“With the Canadian exchange rate, that gives them an advantage, but our spring wheat will compete, as well,” he continued. “We’ve got excellent quality, high grades, and good protein. The only caveat, which may not only affect spring wheat, but all grains, is the potential for another rail strike in mid-November. But, hopefully, between the President and Congress, we can get that put to rest.”

Looking at current spring wheat prices, producer bids in the region are running from $8.75 to $9.25 with an average of $9. In the National Wheat Indexes, hard red winter wheat is at $9.12 and hard red spring is at $9.05.

“Our peak level for spring wheat prices was $9.40 when Russia announced it was pulling out of the Ukraine wheat deal, and we’ve slipped since then, but we are about 50-60 cents above the harvest time lows, which is positive. So we’ll see if we can build on that,” he said.

The next thing going forward for the market to keep watch on is the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop, which was about 87 percent seeded as of the end of October, which is close to normal. But emergence, at 60 percent, is slightly behind the normal pace of 66 percent. The condition rating shows only 28 percent is rated in good-to-excellent condition and 35 percent poor-to-very poor. A year ago, 45 percent was rated in good-to-excellent condition and just 21 percent poor-to-very poor.

“Last year turned out to be a pretty tough year, so they’re going to need to catch some moisture here. There’s some in the forecast, but if that continues to be dry for much of the winter and into next spring, that will continue to be a supportive factor, as well,” he concluded.