War has little direct impact on soybean market

The war in Ukraine doesn’t have as much of a direct impact on the soybean market as it does for corn and wheat, but there is potentially an indirect impact that the market should be aware of as things progress.

“Ukraine isn’t much of a player when it comes to soybeans. They’re a non-player in the soybean market,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “But I want farmers to recognize who is a big player in the soybean market and that’s China. And right now China and Russia are allies in this war.

“We saw what happened when we started a tariff war with China, what happened to our soybean market, so I’m a little more cautious about this Ukraine situation with soybeans because we really do need to be on good terms with China,” she continued. “We need China to continue to buy our soybeans and, so far, there hasn’t been any impact…China remains our largest buyer of soybeans. But it is causing me a little bit of stress to think about getting into an argument with China.”

Jensen pointed out that while corn basis is staying strong and there’s good cash demand for corn, soybean basis is really starting to weaken

“Our basis on soybeans has really started to weaken already,” she said. “The good news for farmers is there is a good harvest basis. We should be able to deliver 2022 soybeans with a good strong basis. They want our beans as soon as we harvest them.