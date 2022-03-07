War has little direct impact on soybean market

The war in Ukraine doesn’t have as much of a direct impact on the soybean market as it does for corn and wheat, but there is potentially an indirect impact that the market should be aware of as things progress.
“Ukraine isn’t much of a player when it comes to soybeans. They’re a non-player in the soybean market,” said Betsy Jensen, Northland Farm Business Management and a producer/marketer from Stephen, Minn. “But I want farmers to recognize who is a big player in the soybean market and that’s China. And right now China and Russia are allies in this war.
“We saw what happened when we started a tariff war with China, what happened to our soybean market, so I’m a little more cautious about this Ukraine situation with soybeans because we really do need to be on good terms with China,” she continued. “We need China to continue to buy our soybeans and, so far, there hasn’t been any impact…China remains our largest buyer of soybeans. But it is causing me a little bit of stress to think about getting into an argument with China.”
Jensen pointed out that while corn basis is staying strong and there’s good cash demand for corn, soybean basis is really starting to weaken
“Our basis on soybeans has really started to weaken already,” she said. “The good news for farmers is there is a good harvest basis. We should be able to deliver 2022 soybeans with a good strong basis. They want our beans as soon as we harvest them.
“If you have old crop beans in the bin, your basis is starting to weaken significantly, so keep an eye on that,” she added. “We just don’t have the buyers for our old crop. We’ve already kind of started to slow down on those export sales.”
There was a good deal of volatility in the soybean market in the early days of March with futures hovering close to $17 one day, and then falling back 50 cents or more the next.
At one local elevator in west central Minnesota regularly followed in this column, as of March 2, cash soybean prices for March delivery were posted at $16.25 and basis was -50 cents under. May 2022 soybean futures prices were listed at $16.63 and basis was -27 cents under. The day before the futures price was close to $17.
“Who knows? Right now we’re almost to the $17 mark in May soybeans,” she said on March 1. “This is just an incredible opportunity to have.”
Jensen noted there’s been a lot of talk about option strategies and she cautioned farmers about buying one/selling one.
“Those are good strategies, but you have to understand the risks that go with them. This market is very volatile. You will be making your margin calls…so if you are thinking of option strategies, make sure you fully understand them because there are a lot of risks that go with them,” she said.
Demand for U.S. soybeans has been “okay” lately as this time of year is typically when South America, which is in the midst of soybean harvest, becomes the main source for world buyers. The U.S., Jensen noted, is shipping out fewer bushels than a year ago as was anticipated.
“We are on track to meet USDA’s projection which is 200 million bushels less than a year ago. But there’s not the strong demand right now. There’s not the rush to get beans to our ports,” she said. “South America is taking over a lot of the world export sales, which is what we expect to happen this time of year, and that is exactly what is happening.”
As of early March, the South American soybean harvest was ahead of schedule. However, there are some concerns about the second crop, that it may have gotten too much rain and that’s causing some debate about yield potential.
“They were dry earlier this crop year, and then the second crop got too much rain. South America is not going to have a bumper crop,” she said. “But, so far, harvest is ahead of schedule and they’re doing well. They’re close to half harvested and they should be about a third harvested, so they’re moving along pretty good.”
Looking ahead to spring planting, which is just weeks away, Jensen feels that soybean acres are probably going to be going down in the U.S. this year.
“I just don’t see them competing real well with corn,” she said. “Last year corn and soybean acres took a big jump higher because of those higher prices. I just don’t see soybeans doing as well as corn at this point. Everyone's a little more optimistic about corn.”
Last year U.S. farmers planted 87.2 million acres of soybeans, which was up from 83 million the year before, an increase of about 4 million, and up from around 77 million the year before that. “We’ve jumped 9 million acres in two years. I really find it hard to imagine acres would be above last year’s total,” Jensen said. “Now, if guys don’t have fertilizer purchased, that may be a limiting factor, but just about everybody buys their fertilizer in the fall or they’ve already booked it for this spring.
“Perhaps the availability of fertilizer would change things. Your fertilizer contracts, they do have an Act of God line in them if you look closely, so, just because you bought your fertilizer doesn’t mean you necessarily have it on hand. That’s something to keep an eye on going into the spring,” she concluded.