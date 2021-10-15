Wheat futures prices see slow, steady climb

Since the end of September and into the first couple weeks of October, spring wheat nearby futures prices for Minneapolis have slowly and steadily climbed. As of Oct. 12, futures were at $9.45 and that put cash prices around the region anywhere from $8.70 to $9.15.

“We did see a bit of strength in the market after the Sept. 30 USDA report, and also producer selling has slowed a bit because producers are now harvesting late-season crops,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

A quick look at the Sept. 30 USDA report shows that U.S. spring wheat acreage did change, going down some overall, but there were also some big shifts in individual states. For instance, wheat acreage in Montana increased from 2.6 million acres up to 2.9 million, while in North Dakota wheat acreage decreased by 450,000, down to 5.5 million.

Expected harvested acres also went down in the report. Nationwide abandonment is 11 percent. In Montana, abandonment is as high as 25 percent, while in South Dakota it’s 18 percent. The biggest shock in the report was that abandonment in North Dakota was just 5 percent.

“I think it should have been quite a bit higher than that. We’ll see if they ever adjust that number or not,” she said, adding that in Minnesota, producers weren’t expecting to abandon much and that number came in at 4 percent.

As expected, yield projections came in 2 bushels per acre higher than the previous report at 32.6 bushels per acre, but that’s still historically low.