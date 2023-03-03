As the end of February approached, there were unfortunate sell-offs in the markets, and not just wheat, but across all commodities.

“Wheat has probably dropped the hardest,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, explaining that February can be one of those periods when the market starts shifting into the 2023 outlook and moving off of old crop as one of the reasons for the sell-off.

In other news, USDA held its outlook conference the third week in February and projected a pretty good rebound in corn acres and also wheat. When that is combined with the hard red winter wheat region getting some moisture, though it was not broad enough coverage, Peterson said the market found the easiest route to sell off a bit.

Looking at nearby Minneapolis futures, he noted the price fell below the $9 mark, which had been a floor for quite a while. The futures price is down about 50 cents or more since the mid-February highs. Likewise, Kansas City hard red winter wheat futures were down almost 70-80 cents, and at Chicago, which reflects the world market to a degree, those futures are down $1 since the mid-February highs.

In addition, another thing that hit the market a little, according to Peterson, are wheat exports coming out of the Black Sea region.

“Both Russia and Ukraine continue to run better than expected (exports) and so that just continues to add pressure to world wheat export tenders, not only for the U.S., but the EU (European Union) market is also reflecting that,” he said. “That’s not to say that can’t turn around, because we’re approaching the end of the safe shipping period and Russia keeps hinting that they’re not going to agree to an extension without concessions.

“Unfortunately, it’s U.S. producers that are feeling the negative side of that because Russia continues to benefit from pretty much unchecked exports into a lot of the world markets on grains,” he continued. “Certainly, we need, from a fertilizer perspective, some of that movement, but on the grain side it’s adding some negativity to prices.

“I guess we’ll see what happens if they don’t extend that. That should certainly imply some stronger prices going forward as buyers will have to seek out their wheat needs elsewhere,” he added.

One of the other underlying factors driving pressure to keep Black Sea grains moving is global consumption of wheat over the last four years. Because of the high price of corn, there has been more wheat going into feed channels in certain countries.

On the food side, Peterson noted there has been a 3-4 percent aggregate growth over that time period, but some markets are down.

“Some of the big markets like Egypt, Bangladesh, Philippines, even Sudan and South Africa, depend on wheat to feed a high percentage of their population with cheap food,” he said. “We’ve actually seen a little bit of contraction in consumption in some of those markets, in part, rice is cheaper than wheat and so we’ve seen some subtle shift to rice-based foods.”

In other regions, unfortunately, some people are having to cut back a bit, and even look at other types of products to mix into food products to cheapen it and extend it, just due to inflation and economic pressures.

“There definitely is a lot of pressure on world leaders to keep wheat inventories moving from the Black Sea region to maintain food security and political stability. We’ll see what happens going forward,” he said.

Looking at current local prices, cash prices to producers are in the $8.10-$8.50 range with an average of $8.25, which is down to some of the lowest levels in quite a while.

“Whether that’s going to get producers to try and move some wheat before road restrictions go into effect, or with the drop in the market producers are maybe going to hold back a bit, we’ll see if that helps tighten the basis,” he said.

Another thing that’s happening now is the market is slowly transitioning to the 2023 outlook. On March 5, the final crop insurance prices for 2023 will be released. As of Feb. 27, hard red spring wheat was looking to be around the $8.90 a bushel range. That’s down from $9.19 a year ago.

Corn is at $5.95, which compares to $5.90 a year ago, and soybeans are at $13.69, which is down from $14.33 a year ago.

“There’s obviously still a lot of competition for acres this spring. We’ll see if that insurance price is enough to hold spring wheat acres,” he said.

During USDA’s outlook conference, which was held the third week in February, USDA projected not much change in spring wheat or durum acres. USDA implied overall U.S. wheat plantings would be 49.5 million acres, which is up 3.8 million from last year. But the winter wheat acreage survey, which came out in January, already showed about a 3.7 million acre increase in winter wheat, thus USDA is not anticipating much shift in hard red spring wheat acres.

As far as other crops, USDA projected corn at 91 million acres, up 2.5 million from last year, and soybeans unchanged at 87.5 million acres.

“In visiting with producers across the region, I think wheat was factoring into rotations on a competitive basis in most areas, and is likely to rebound in the overly wet areas from last spring, but obviously the recent drop in wheat prices could change some minds. A lot of it is going to depend on the start of spring planting,” Peterson said. “A lot of areas have gotten more snow and March is supposed to be cooler than normal, so it’s not looking like an early spring in a lot of areas and that may put a little cramp on spring wheat acres in parts of the region, in addition to where wheat prices go.

“One of the things I find interesting is why there was such an increase in hard red winter wheat plantings,” he continued. “That crop insurance price is $8.77 per bushel, which is up from $7.10 the previous year, so even though it was quite dry in a lot of areas, there was a pretty good incentive to put winter wheat acres in. Of course, the question will be how much will be harvested and what the condition will be.”

Starting in March, USDA will start providing crop progress and crop condition reports and those will be closely followed.

“That’s a lot of unknowns unless you can project the weather over the next few months. That’s certainly going to have a bearing on where prices go,” he said.

Ultimately, though, Peterson said it comes down to demand. U.S. overall wheat exports through mid-February stood at 620 million bushels (MB), which is down 6 percent from a year ago. USDA is projecting 775 MB in total wheat sales, so the pace is a little behind.

For hard red spring wheat, sales are at 186 MB, up from 175 MB a year ago.

The current total is ahead on the year, but USDA is projecting the U.S. will do 230 MB in export sales, up from 209 MB last year. There will need to be more robust exports over the next few months.

Canada was pretty aggressive early on, so the market is probably anticipating some slowdown coming out of Canada over the next few months, according to Peterson, noting that would certainly be beneficial to the U.S., especially in parts of the Asian region.

Country by country, the big theme for U.S. spring wheat exports is that our top two markets, Japan and Philippines, are still running about 25 percent behind a year ago. U.S. sales remain pretty stable in Taiwan, South Korea, and even Thailand. The U.S. is also seeing sales 3-4 times higher sales into Vietnam, the Africa region, the EU and Mexico, which is our second largest market with 27 MB in sales, up from 15 MB last year.

“Even with some of the challenging stories, we do have some positives. We’ll see just how much sell-off we see over the next little while until U.S. prices get more in line with world prices, or world prices start reacting higher if there is no extension to the safe passage agreement out of the Black Sea region,” Peterson said. “In the near-term, that’s obviously been a negative to prices because more has come out of that region than what the market was anticipating.”