Wheat market searching for direction to end the year

As the holiday season approached and the Great Lakes ports closed for the winter, various commodity markets were searching for news in hopes of finding some direction.

“Markets are trying to find their direction. For Minneapolis, spring wheat has held in better than the other markets, but it’s been trending down from its highs that it set in October/early November,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding the price was down about 76 cents a bushel on the cash markets from those highs.

Locally, cash prices are trading around $8.50 to just shy of $9. The nearby futures, he noted, have been stuck in a range of $9-$9.25, but we have seen some basis improvement offset some of the futures decline.

“We’ll see what happens, but we’re not expecting a lot of movement until after the first of the year,” he said.

While spring wheat has been faring better than most, the other markets have been down a bit harder. Hard red winter wheat is down $1.50 from the highs it set in October/November.

At Kansas City, wheat futures are in the $8.25-$8.60 range. Much of the fall hard red winter wheat had been trading equal to or at a slight premium to hard red spring wheat, but that seems to be shifting a bit.

At Chicago, prices are down to $7.25-$7.50, which are some of the lowest levels they’ve been since prior to the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Peterson noted.

“What we’re seeing is world exports haven't gotten as tight as a lot of people had feared,” he said. “The European Union, Russia, Ukraine and Australia all seem to have more export potential than we thought a few months ago, so that continues to put pressure on the market.”

Meanwhile, U.S. exports continue to struggle to capture demand. There are signs that may start to improve, but that still continues to be somewhat of a headwind until there is more verification that U.S. prices can compete for demand.

As far as new data in the market to give some direction, USDA came out with its December supply and demand report. Unlike in its November report, USDA did make a fair number of adjustments on world wheat estimates. USDA raised the Australian crop to a record level of 1.35 billion bushels (BB), which would break last year’s crop record of 1.33 BB.

The agency also lowered the Argentina wheat crop down to 460 million bushels (MB), which would be their smallest crop in 7-8 years. Some government estimates in Argentina even have it down as low as 420 MB.

“We’ll see what happens, but both countries are halfway through their harvest, so harvest pressure should be easing,” he said.

Another adjustment USDA made is it lowered the Canadian crop slightly, which was based on the estimate from Stats Canada that had already been factored into the market.

USDA also cut exports from Argentina in its report due, in part, to a smaller crop largely as a result of drought there. But then the agency also raised export projections for Ukraine, Russia, the EU and Australia. It did not change the U.S. export estimate.

“With Australia and the relatively tight corn market worldwide, even though they had some rain on their crop, they are going to export more of the crop into the feed wheat channels,” Peterson said. “So they’re still going to be pretty strong on exports, just more of it will be going to feed.”

As far as U.S. wheat class adjustments, USDA did raise hard red spring wheat exports by 5 MB and also raised white wheat exports, but it lowered the soft red winter export estimate.

“For hard red spring, with that increase in export potential, our ending stocks tightened a bit further, which is positive long-term for spring wheat prices. We’ll see what happens with exports over the next few months,” he said.

Looking at current U.S. wheat export sales, overall wheat sales are at 518 MB, which is down 7 percent from 558 MB a year ago.

“The big thing with overall exports is our sales on the books are running further behind relative to last year, down nearly 10 percent. Hopefully that will change over the next couple months and we’ll start to pick up more sales,” he said.

Hard red winter wheat sales are running 37 percent behind a year ago. USDA’s current projections call for sales to be down by only 31 percent, so sales are running behind projections.

The pace for hard red spring wheat sales is up 7 percent from a year ago with 158 MB in sales, and there are more sales on books relative to a year ago, so that’s definitely a positive.

“But with the increase in exports in the current USDA supply and demand report, we’re projected to be up 10 percent. So even though we’re doing the best of all the classes, we’re still running slightly behind projections,” he said.

The two “big knocks” for hard red spring wheat is that sales to the Philippines and Japan are down 25-28 percent compared to last year. The Philippines, Peterson pointed out, are buying a bit more Canadian wheat and, with a lot of price pressure in the market, there has been more rice consumption and they’re also looking at some cheaper wheat sources.

Japan, too, has been buying more Canadian wheat because it was quite a bit cheaper this fall.

On a positive note, the U.S. has a number of markets where sales are running well ahead of last year. Sales to Mexico, the U.S.’s number two market, are up 75 percent compared to last year. Sales to Italy are up 45 percent, and the balance of the EU is up 80 percent from a year ago.

Also, Thailand, Nigeria, and Vietnam were up 20 percent to nearly double the pace.

“Those are definitely some positives for spring wheat exports,” he said.

Going forward, other than actual export sales, the big thing is what the markets will be reacting to next. The most immediate question is whether or not there will be a winter kill risk factor added to the markets because of the extreme temperatures that are going to be experienced over much of the country and relatively little snow cover in parts of the winter wheat areas.

But while the crop had a dry start, and there’s certainly some risk there, more of the cold is going to be in the Corn Belt.

Peterson noted that the China COVID issue continues to draw some headlines as does the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Now that the (Chinese) government is easing some restrictions to try and jump start their economy again, there are a lot of projections that they are going to see a lot of infections and sickness, which could slow down the work and even accelerate the death factor,” he said. “Some of the projections for the next 2-3 months are pretty high in terms of potential cases.”

In the war in Ukraine, there continues to an increase in bombings by both Russia and Ukraine, which is having an impact on shipping.

“So those are all going to continue to drive the market,” he said.

There are some positives to look forward to, he added, which will “hopefully correct the current slide in prices.” One is there is talk that the Black Sea export pace may slow because of poor weather for shipping and a slowdown in inspections.

“There’s also talk that some insurance companies now are declining to offer war insurance on shipments with the increase in bombings,” he said. “We also are seeing some increased demand for quality wheat, like hard red spring wheat, in parts of Asia due to Australian crop quality issues.

“Lastly, rail issues and costs are still a big factor in the market, but we are starting to see diesel prices drop a bit,” he continued. “The turn times on railroads and their car loads have increased in early December, so that may be helpful.”

He also pointed out that the shuttle freight market, the secondary market, has declined from its October highs. Although it’s still running above the three-year average, it's down a bit from the early highs this past fall.

“The last half of December is typically a slow market with the holiday season, but after the first of the year, if we continue to catch more export sales, that will hopefully help us, if not maintain prices. Maybe we’ll catch a rally again after the first of the year,” he concluded.