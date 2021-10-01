Wheat markets still volatile following harvest

The wheat market is still seeing some volatility as the market tries to settle in and get a balance between supply and demand following the completion of harvest. However, the market did show a little strength toward the end of September.

“The futures market in Minneapolis rallied 50-60 cents from its September lows and gained back a little bit of the premium to the Chicago and Kansas City markets, back to about a $2 premium,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

“Futures weren't able to break through their previous highs, but they got within 20-30 cents before we saw a little bit of sell-off the last week of September,” he continued. “Basically, the market had reached an oversold position. Pipelines got a little thin after the more aggressive producer selling during harvest. We are starting to see better export demand, but that’s still down quite a bit from last year.”

Going into the fall, Peterson explained the market may start to be influenced by more non-wheat factors such as the potential for a government shutdown, Congressional gridlock in Washington, D.C., and whether it has an impact on the stock market, and some of the overall economics.

“That could trickle over into some of the commodity markets. Also, with the corn and soybean harvest...and depending on the pace of harvest and where yields come in at, that certainly could influence overall trends,” he added.

Looking at local wheat prices, in some eastern locations of the region, current cash prices for 14-protein spring wheat are again near $9 and higher, while they are down in the $8.50 range in some of the western locations. The average price is about $8.75.