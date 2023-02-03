Looking back at the last couple months, spring wheat prices have been stuck in a trading range in the high $8s to the low $9s.

“In the past couple of months, nearby futures ranged from $8.75 to $9.50, and more recently we really haven't gotten past the $9.25 mark,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, adding that local cash prices have been ranging from $8.45-$8.85.

“We’ve actually had some days with some pretty hard losses, and a lot of that has been due to fund selling in all commodities, not just wheat,” she added.

Another piece of news driving the market, Olson pointed out, is that the hard red winter wheat area of the U.S. did get some moisture recently and the market reacted adversely to that bit of news.

“(The region) got some rain and snow that did alleviate some of the dryness, but not enough to turn around the long-term drought they’re having, and not enough to revive some of the dormant crop or some of the crop that had never emerged, so that is still a big concern,” she said. “And now we have some cold weather coming and that’s renewed concerns about winter kill of that crop. So not out of the woods there, of course.”

Looking at the price spreads of spring wheat over hard red winter wheat, Olson noted that for a while prices were trading fairly even for the two wheat classes. But as January was coming to an end, we saw that Minneapolis had a normal premium over Kansas City of close to 50 cents.

“It’s good to see that normal premium for spring wheat back in the market,” she said.

Besides the news in the hard red wheat region of the U.S., there are some other pieces of world news the market is keeping a watch on. One is that Russia has a large crop to market.

“Internally, they released an estimate that was pretty high. They pegged their production at 105 million metric tons (MMT),” she said. “To put that in perspective, the last USDA estimate was 91 MMT. But sources do say it was likely that they’ll have that big of a crop (of 105 MMT). But either way, we’re still expecting that large wheat crop in Russia.

“But tempering that a little bit is that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin announced he is not against restricting exports in order to maintain domestic food reserves. So that’s not out of the question at this time,” she added.

India, too, is expecting record production, but lately there has been talk of potentially extending their export ban due to high domestic prices.

“And, as we know, those export bans, when they’ve been announced in the past, definitely get a strong market reaction,” she said.

The Russia/Ukraine situation has been quiet for a while, but the market is still susceptible whenever news comes out of that region, according to Olson, noting that just with some of the increased tensions recently, that’s another item for the market to continue to watch.

Olson also pointed out the market has already absorbed the information of drought in Argentina. And in all the other wheat producing regions in the Northern Hemisphere, the crops are either in dormancy or haven’t been planted yet and the weather has be moderate. At this time, there’s just not a lot of other news.

Looking at export demand for U.S. wheat, overall exports of all classes of wheat combined are still below last year by 7 percent. The bulk of that continues to be hard red winter wheat. Exports of that class are down 35 percent.

Spring wheat sales are faring a bit better and currently stand at 176 million bushels. That’s 4 percent higher than last year.

The strongest markets for the U.S. in terms of year-on-year gains continue to be Mexico, Nigeria, and some European countries.

“We do continue to struggle in a lot of Asian countries due to competition from Canada, price, and just overall lower demand in some countries due to their economic situation,” she said.

North of the border, Canadian exports of wheat other than durum are up 70 percent, and we continue to see very strong exports coming out of Russia.

“One thing that's positive for exports is we continue to see ocean freight rates drop. That’s still not making us overly competitive on the world market, but it hopefully will help us to make some sales in the coming months,” she said.

Similar to durum, Olson said the market is already looking at estimates for spring wheat acreage this spring. She noted that a report out of Canada from the AAFC (Agriculture and AgriFood Canada), shows a forecast for an increase of 4 percent in spring wheat acres in Canada. Thus far, that’s the only official estimate the industry has to look at. USDA will come out with its first estimate of wheat acres when the Planting Intentions Report is released at the end of March.