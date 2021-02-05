Wheat prices down slightly, but still strong

Through the month of January the wheat markets enjoyed a nice rally, and although prices have come down from the highs midway through the month, prices remain strong.

“(Prices) have kind of come off of their highs and shown a little more weakness of late, but (prices are) still net higher for the month,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

Part of the reason for that, Peterson explained, is because some of the weather concerns that were supporting the market in early January have eased a bit.

“South America is getting more favorable weather for their corn and soybean crops,” he said, “and the hard red winter wheat region in the U.S. has received some moisture with a snow storm in late January. Those issues have taken some of the concerns out of the market, but what continues to support it is just very good demand.”

The wheat market is getting some of its support through the corn market. The fact that China has been buying more corn than expected has really supported the corn market, which in turn, provides support to wheat. That’s because, at some levels, corn and wheat both compete for feed demand, and as the price of corn goes up, more feed demand looks to wheat as an alternative, according to Peterson, adding that that’s especially driving wheat prices in Canada.

Looking at current local cash bids for 14 percent protein spring wheat, as of Feb. 1, prices were ranging from $5.50-$5.90, which is off of the highs slightly. The Minneapolis March futures were $6 on Jan. 1, and by the end of January they were $6.25, but they had reached a high of $6.50 in the middle of the month.