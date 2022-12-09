Wheat prices trend slightly lower as year-end nears

As the holiday season and the end of year approaches and markets tend to slow, spring wheat prices have also slowed slightly.

“The markets trade depending on what news it hears that day, whether it’s positive or negative, but for wheat these past few weeks it’s definitely been on a downtrend,” said Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. On Dec. 5, when Olson gave this report, prices were down almost 20 cents and trading near $9.

“The Minneapolis spring wheat futures haven't seen as much price pressure as the other exchanges, just because Chicago is subject more to the effects from fund trading and also news on the Black Sea crop,” she said. “So (spring wheat has) held in a little bit better, but still it’s been going down.”

Cash prices range from $8.25-$8.80 around the region.

A few things have contributed to holding prices back, according to Olson, including the Black Sea situation, which is at the top of that list. Ukraine’s grain exports are down 30 percent this year compared to 2021, so they’re getting some exports out but, not surprisingly, not at the normal level. USDA forecasts Ukraine’s wheat exports at 11 million metric tons (MMT) compared to 18 MMT last year.

On the flip side, Russian exports continue to flow more freely and are projected to be 42 MMT this year, which is close to a record.

“So even with the increased costs to ship out their wheat due to the higher insurance, they’re still making very good sales. This obviously affects U.S. export demand along with our stronger dollar values and our high prices on the world market,” she said. “Unfortunately, we are still seeing lackluster export demand.”

Total U.S. wheat sales are down 6 percent from last year, with the biggest decline in the hard red winter wheat class. Hard red spring wheat sales are actually up 8 percent compared to last year, but last year was a very slow export year.

“That’s good, but with the better crop this year we were hoping to see a little better (result) than we’ve had,” she said.

By destination, sales are down to the Philippines and Japan, the two largest markets for the U.S. Olson pointed to a couple reasons for that – one is that wheat is expensive overall and as a result some consumers are going back to rice instead; and also, the U.S. is seeing some strong competition from Canada.

Olson pointed out that Canadian wheat is priced cheaper in many markets. Canada’s most recent weekly sales report showed wheat exports were up almost 50 percent.

“There’s no doubt that’s impacting our competitiveness,” she said. “The prices to producers in both countries are relatively even, but for prices to our export customers, Canadian wheat is cheaper.”

According to their latest sales report, which covers sales through September, Canada’s wheat exports have been higher to Japan, and the report also shows some sales to the Philippines, which is not typically a market for Canadian wheat.

“However, Canadian sales to Central and South America are down, and that’s an area where U.S. sales are up, so some interesting trade flows,” she said.

Stats Canada also updated its production estimate and actually lowered spring wheat production, though not by a lot. The December estimate was 25.7 MMT, which is only slightly lower than the earlier estimate of 26.1 MMT, but it was a surprise to the market that the number actually went down.

On the positive side, U.S. spring wheat sales to Mexico are up almost 80 percent, and the U.S. is also seeing stronger sales to Thailand, Nigeria, and some European markets.

“There’s definitely some positives there, but when we’re down in those two large markets, (Japan and the Philippines) it has an impact, obviously,” she said.

One good thing recently was that a rail strike was avoided in the U.S. as the union and the Biden Administration came to an agreement. A strike would have added more complications for U.S. wheat exports, so it’s good it got resolved.

Some other factors that have been price positive include the Southern Hemisphere crop, which has been “up in the air.” The wheat production number in Argentina continues to be lowered. USDA currently estimates the crop at 15.5 MMT. However, internal estimates in Argentina show production below 12 MMT, which would be down about 35-40 percent from last year.

“We’re obviously expecting fewer exports out of Argentina. USDA is still estimating their exports at 10 million tons, which is lower than previous years, but the latest internal estimate is all the way down to 6.5 MMT, so that’s going to definitely affect export flows out of that country,” she said.

Elsewhere, Australia is experiencing quality problems with its wheat crop largely due to wet conditions. Production there is expected to be near record levels. An internal estimate in Australia bumped it up to over 36 MMT.

“It’s a pretty large crop and will probably compete with ours just depending on how widespread the quality issues are, but I don’t think anyone knows that right now. We expect them to still have strong exports,” she said.

Closer to home are the continued drought conditions, specifically affecting the hard red winter wheat crop. The latest USDA crop progress report showed some of the worst crop condition ratings since 1987.

“We know a lot of times that crop has nine lives or more, but I think it is pretty concerning,” Olson said. “We’re in our second year of drought. There are reports that some winter wheat hasn’t even emerged yet and the drought conditions really aren’t subsiding, so that crop will be watched closely.

“Unfortunately, those drought conditions now extend north up into the hard red spring wheat region, as well, and that will bear watching,” she added.

Though the holidays tend to be a quieter time for the markets, Olson said one thing that could move them is pieces of news that come out, especially anything from the Black Sea region, which tends to move the markets. Once January begins there will be more winter wheat plantings reports and other pieces of news to help provide direction.