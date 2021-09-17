With harvest complete, spring wheat prices see setback

Following the completion of harvest, the spring wheat market has taken a little bit of a setback in September.

“Part of it is just a quicker approaching corn and soybean harvest, adding some handling pressure to local and export elevators. Maybe the market is a little fatigued on some of the drought discussion in some of the U.S. and Canadian spring wheat areas,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission. “And there’s probably a little disappointment that there hasn't been more demand coming to the U.S. market. I think a combination of those three things has led the market to trail off.

“It’s obvious the market is going to be volatile this year, so there’s going to be some bounce-back at some point, whether it can take us through the previous highs that have been set remains to be seen. Time will tell,” he added.

Some of the new news that the market is working on, Peterson pointed out, is that USDA came out with its September supply and demand report and, in a somewhat unusual move, the agency updated the corn and soybean planted area earlier this year, and they did bump up corn acres.

“One of the big variables in wheat starting earlier this year and carrying through the summer months has been greater than normal feeding, just because of the tightness in the corn market, not just in the U.S., but also in Canada and worldwide,” he said. “Anytime, as we go forward, if there’s confirmation or expectations of improved corn supplies, that’s probably going to weaken that feed value component for wheat.”