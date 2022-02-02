Anheuser-Busch introduces ABI Cardinal for 2022

Barley growers need to have the highest technologies available in barley varieties and in management practices in order to continue growing a high-quality crop in the face of challenges.

Austin Case, Anheuser-Busch barley breeder for North America, explained that he and a team of 10 have been developing two-row barley varieties for malting and brewing needs.

“We have regionally important traits that we are working on for barley farmers to ensure they are as successful as they can possibly be by leveraging the best genetics we have,” he said.

For a long time, Case said they focused on growing six-row barley for North Dakota and Minnesota, while two-rows were developed for western North Dakota and Montana.

“For the last few years, we switched completely to two-rows, which greatly helps in the brewing and malting process,” he said.

However, the two-row barleys were not as adapted as they needed to be for eastern North Dakota and Minnesota, he pointed out.

“The biggest gap we have is maturity, and we have been trying to speed up the maturity of the two-row barley varieties,” Case said.

To that end, Case has released a new two-row barley that will be coming out in 2022 called “ABI Cardinal” that speeds up the maturity time.

ABI Cardinal offers a better maturity time, yield, and quality that helps in the malting and brewing processes.

Compared to ND Genesis, ABI Cardinal heads 2-3 days later, but it matures 5 or more days sooner and 2-3 days sooner than AAC Synergy.