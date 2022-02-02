Anheuser-Busch introduces ABI Cardinal for 2022

Barley growers need to have the highest technologies available in barley varieties and in management practices in order to continue growing a high-quality crop in the face of challenges.
Austin Case, Anheuser-Busch barley breeder for North America, explained that he and a team of 10 have been developing two-row barley varieties for malting and brewing needs.
“We have regionally important traits that we are working on for barley farmers to ensure they are as successful as they can possibly be by leveraging the best genetics we have,” he said.
For a long time, Case said they focused on growing six-row barley for North Dakota and Minnesota, while two-rows were developed for western North Dakota and Montana.
“For the last few years, we switched completely to two-rows, which greatly helps in the brewing and malting process,” he said.
However, the two-row barleys were not as adapted as they needed to be for eastern North Dakota and Minnesota, he pointed out.
“The biggest gap we have is maturity, and we have been trying to speed up the maturity of the two-row barley varieties,” Case said.
To that end, Case has released a new two-row barley that will be coming out in 2022 called “ABI Cardinal” that speeds up the maturity time.
ABI Cardinal offers a better maturity time, yield, and quality that helps in the malting and brewing processes.
Compared to ND Genesis, ABI Cardinal heads 2-3 days later, but it matures 5 or more days sooner and 2-3 days sooner than AAC Synergy.
It has good yield potential, moderate straw length, moderate straw strength, good plumpness and good foliar disease resistance, according to North Dakota Crop Improvement Association.
“ABI Cardinal will be about five or six days earlier for harvest than currently available barley varieties,” he said.
Barley growers in Montana and western North Dakota are used to growing two-row barleys, which tend to handle the drier conditions better.
“The older six-rows tended to handle the hotter, wetter weather conditions in and around Fargo and the Valley better than the two-rows did,” Case said.
But Anheuser-Busch has been working on better adapting the two-rows for the wetter, hotter conditions in eastern North Dakota and Minnesota, and ABI Cardinal is the result of that process.
“The biggest problem growers had in eastern North Dakota was that the two-rows would not mature fast enough,” he said. “Barley would continue to stay green in the wet conditions.”
Due to the 2021 drought, Case is also working on achieving genetic stability so growers can handle future obstacles, including drought tolerance, barley quality, and disease resistance.
Case pointed out a farmer in the Minot, N.D., area told him at harvest in 2021 that he was glad they were developing two-rows with more adapted drought tolerance traits for all areas in the Upper Midwest.
“He told us if he was still growing six-row barley, he would have had to hay it off in the drought of 2021,” Case said. “With the two-row barley, he was able to get it all the way to harvest and have good barley yield. We’re working on drought tolerance and barley quality, among other traits.”
A couple of years ago when it was wet, Anheuser-Busch struggled with its two-rows because they hadn’t adapted them well enough.
That has changed. ABI Cardinal will be the first of the varieties coming out of the pipeline since Anheuser-Busch switched from six-rows to two-rows, and it is well-adapted.
To help with the learning curve of transitioning to two-row from six-row barley, Anheuser-Busch has developed crop management guidelines.
“In addition to all the great internal breeding work we are doing internally, we also work with our agronomists in the region to develop guidelines to give our barley growers the ability to produce high-quality and better yielding barley,” Case said. “In turn, agronomists work directly with farmers.”
Those guidelines that Case and his team develop from crop trials include such agronomics as seeding rate, fungicides, growth regulators, N fertilizer applications and other agronomics to produce the best barley for that region.
“The guidelines are specific for optimizing barley by variety and by region,” he said.
In addition to Case’s breeding team, the International Barley Research Facility team at Anheuser-Busch also assists growers by:
• Accelerating the barley breeding process to make changes earlier in crop management trials to ensure new varieties offer higher yields at harvest, use less water, and become more disease- and pest-resistant.
• Developing in-depth crop management guidelines to introduce new varieties and set the growers up for success.
• Having a grower advisory panel to ensure the company is taking the grower’s feedback into consideration, as well as sharing best and new farming practices, tools, and technology.
“We need the highest quality ingredients to brew the highest quality beer, and a lot of good technology is being utilized to help breed better barleys,” Case concluded.