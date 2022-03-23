Corteva Agriscience unveils next generation of CRW trait technology – Vorceed Enlist

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Live from Commodity Classic on March 10, Corteva Agriscience unveiled its next generation of corn rootworm (CRW) trait technology, Vorceed Enlist, which will help farmers manage CRW acres with more options than other seed corn products.

“We’re really excited about what Vorceed Enlist will bring to the marketplace,” said Tony Klemm, Corteva Agriscience global corn portfolio leader. “It’s bringing new modes of action to deal with resistance management challenges with corn rootworm.”

With Vorceed Enlist, farmers gain flexibility in managing CRW pressure with three modes of action for above-ground insect protection, three modes of action for below-ground insect protection, and tolerance to four herbicide modes of action to help better manage resistant weeds.

“(CRW) is a billion-dollar yield-robbing pest across the U.S. Corn Belt, so this technology is going to offer the ability to get stronger root protection, which will result in higher-yielding products,” Klemm said. “With the Enlist component, it offers a lot of weed flexibility for growers dealing with some weed issues out there that are harder to control and manage.”

The goal for Vorceed Enlist is to build on the enhanced yield potential of Corteva’s Qrome products.

“When we launched Qrome back in 2019, we had excellent success with it,” Klemm said. “On average, we see about an advantage of about 6-8 bushels per acre with the Qrome corn rootworm platform, and we see Vorceed Enlist building upon that and continuing to expand that yield potential.”