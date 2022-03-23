Corteva Agriscience unveils next generation of CRW trait technology – Vorceed Enlist

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Live from Commodity Classic on March 10, Corteva Agriscience unveiled its next generation of corn rootworm (CRW) trait technology, Vorceed Enlist, which will help farmers manage CRW acres with more options than other seed corn products.
“We’re really excited about what Vorceed Enlist will bring to the marketplace,” said Tony Klemm, Corteva Agriscience global corn portfolio leader. “It’s bringing new modes of action to deal with resistance management challenges with corn rootworm.”
With Vorceed Enlist, farmers gain flexibility in managing CRW pressure with three modes of action for above-ground insect protection, three modes of action for below-ground insect protection, and tolerance to four herbicide modes of action to help better manage resistant weeds.
“(CRW) is a billion-dollar yield-robbing pest across the U.S. Corn Belt, so this technology is going to offer the ability to get stronger root protection, which will result in higher-yielding products,” Klemm said. “With the Enlist component, it offers a lot of weed flexibility for growers dealing with some weed issues out there that are harder to control and manage.”
The goal for Vorceed Enlist is to build on the enhanced yield potential of Corteva’s Qrome products.
“When we launched Qrome back in 2019, we had excellent success with it,” Klemm said. “On average, we see about an advantage of about 6-8 bushels per acre with the Qrome corn rootworm platform, and we see Vorceed Enlist building upon that and continuing to expand that yield potential.”
Vorceed Enlist’s maximized yield potential originates from the ability to harness the Corteva corn germplasm library, which features corn lines tracing back to the 1920s. These genetics allow Corteva breeders the opportunity to create a diverse lineup across a wide range of maturities, tailoring traits and genetics into products that meet farmer’s evolving needs.
For exceptional insect protection, Vorceed Enlist will add a new RNAi mode of action to proven Bt traits for a total of six modes of action to protect against above- and below-ground pests. Testing results showed this combination reduced root damage in moderate-to-heavy CRW pressure environments and a 99 percent reduction in adult beetle emergence.
“Our trials indicate we’ll see another yield bump with the use of this technology, not only because of better trait performance, but also because of our ability to tap into what Corteva has, which is the world’s largest corn germplasm library. Because of that, we can bring farmers those higher-yielding hybrids that are going to give us better efficacy against (CRW) and better yield for more grain in the bin,” Klemm concluded.
Corteva is finalizing its commercial plans for Vorceed Enlist products for the U.S. and Canada. Expanded access for select farmers in the U.S. is anticipated for the 2023 growing season, with ramp-up in a broader set of genetic backgrounds and maturities over multiple years.
During the introductory phase for Vorceed Enlist, Qrome products will continue to lead the Corteva CRW trait portfolio.