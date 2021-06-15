Exports, demand eyed in WASDE report

In the first World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, ag economists found a few surprising numbers.

“May is the first month that the USDA begins providing the WASDE, the forecast for the next marketing year for the crop that is currently being planted,” said Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension crop economist and marketing specialist, during the latest NDSU Ag markets and Situation Outlook webinar series. “The market is watching two columns of numbers, the old crop and the new crop numbers.”

Pre-report industry estimates

Large news agencies like the Wall Street Journal and Reuters will sometimes survey private forecasting firms on what they expect the USDA numbers to be.

“This is really about expectations – an estimate of what they expected the USDA information to look like versus what we actually get,” Olson said.

The estimates show the average trade estimate versus the highest and lowest estimates, along with the actual USDA numbers.

Wheat and corn come in within range

Wheat and corn numbers came in slightly higher than expected for carryover crops. As it gets closer to the end of the marketing year, the range in trade expectations narrow.

The pre-report industry estimates for ending stocks for the U.S. 2021-22 crop: for wheat, the average trade estimate was .730 billion bushels (BB), and the actual numbers from the USDA were .774 BB.

For corn, the estimate was 1.34 BB, with the actual numbers from the USDA coming in at 1.51 BB.