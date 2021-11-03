Fall a great time to start planning for next year’s soil fertility needs

Fall means multitasking on farms across rural America. One of the many things on the to-do list is to plan ahead for next year, many times even before the current year’s work comes to an end. As harvest season finishes up, it’s a great idea to gather yield maps to start planning for soil fertility needs next spring.
“Determining the number of nutrients removed from each field is an important step in developing fertility plans for next year,” said Dr. Tryston Beyrer, crop nutrition lead at The Mosaic Company. “While yields are variable, there are areas within fields yielding more than we expected, and that’s going to drain the soil of more resources than we might have thought going into harvest.”
With predominantly drier weather in many areas of the region, it’s a great opportunity for farmers to get into the fields and do a complete soil test. Don’t just run tests on organic matter, pH, phosphorous and potassium, but also on micronutrients like zinc.
Looking ahead to 2022, it’s more important than ever to get the information needed to make wise decisions on inputs. Beyrer points out that while crop prices seem to be staying “solid” going into next year, many input costs have increased, which will make it more important to invest in the inputs where needed that have the greatest chance of maximizing return on investment.
“More bushels will offset those rising costs,” he added.
So, what’s the best way to do soil sampling?
“My recommendation is to do either grid or zone sampling,” he said. “Some guys can do as large as a 5-acre grid, but 2.5 acres is pretty standard. Some of the more progressive growers are going down to one acre to hone in on those individual parts of each field that could respond better to fertilizer.
“We don’t need to be treating the whole field the same way,” he added. “Look at soil test levels and crop removal and focus on those areas that need fertilizer the most and would return the highest ROI (return on investment).”
Zone sampling is another option. Based on historic yield levels or soil types within a field, take soil samples in identified zones of productivity. The number of samples is flexible based on the size of the zone, but it usually follows sampling densities similar to that of grid samples. Sampling by productivity zone can help give insights into how fertility levels are changing within these areas.
A soil test summary put out by The Fertilizer Institute says that out of all soil samples submitted to various universities and public laboratories, about 48 percent of Minnesota soil samples are deficient in phosphorous, while 77 percent of the samples in North Dakota lack enough phosphorous based on state recommendations. Approximately 46 percent of Minnesota soil samples are deficient in potassium, while North Dakota levels are more adequate but have been declining over time.
Green fields are never a bad thing in farming. However, if a certain cornfield was greener than average, it’s a good idea to take a soil sample to find out how much nitrogen is leftover in each field after harvest. For some fields, that extra green might indicate that the crop did not utilize all of the nitrogen in the soil.
“You may have over-applied nutrients like nitrogen in 2021 with conditions less favorable to nitrogen loss,” he said. “Take some soil nitrate samples to see how much residual nitrogen is there. It’s a way to possibly mitigate how much extra nitrogen you have to apply next year.”
If stalk quality was a problem, it might require some adjustments going into next year. Several factors can influence stalk quality, making it more challenging to combine during harvest. Quality can get influenced by genetics, soil compaction (which can be alleviated by fall tillage), or even things like fertility.
“Potassium helps the stalks with cell wall strength, as well as some of the micronutrients,” Beyrer said. “Stalk strength is one thing to watch out for. As some guys push higher plant populations, it’s important to feed those larger-demand crops and not be short on some of those nutrients.”
With fall nutrient applications on the schedule, farmers should be closely watching soil temperatures for the right timing. When it comes to applying nitrogen in the fall, soil temperatures need to drop below 50 degrees Fahrenheit so there’s less of a bacterial breakdown of the nutrient, keeping it in ammonium form instead of nitrate.
“The best time to put down P and K is right before the crop needs it in the spring,” he said. “However, spring can mean a time crunch and logistical challenges. If you have access to the fertilizer now, get it out when soil conditions are dry and we’re less likely to compact those soils. It’s a good chance to get that worked into the soil.
“For those that conduct fall tillage, ideally you’d apply your fertilizer and be able to till your immobile nutrients such as phosphorus, potassium, and zinc deeper into the soil profile,” Beyrer continued. “If we run into some moisture shortages next year, the nutrients will be at a place within the soil profile where there’s moisture and can get more easily into the crop.”
He said one thing is beginning to pop up in multiple soil samples, and that’s a zinc deficiency. Fall is actually a great time to add some zinc to a fall fertilizer application because it’s not mobile like many other nutrients.
“You can apply it this fall, and it will be there for the crop in 2022,” he concluded.